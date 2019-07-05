This might also prompt her to accept that competing for the same job does not necessarily make you rivals.

Q: I got my current job through a childhood friend. I would never have gotten the job without her help since the position was not advertised. It has been 18 months since I was employed, and an internal opportunity was recently posted. I want to apply for it, but my friend told me she is also interested in it. Should I still go for the job?

It’s great that your friend told you about the available opportunity at her workplace. However, she approached you because you have the skills, experience and competencies required for the role. That should not make you feel indebted to her. I believe you must have gone through the recruitment process successfully for you to be offered the job.

It is courteous to inform your friend that you are also interested in the vacant role, however, your next move should not be dependent on her response. Make it clear that that you have no problem competing with her, and that you will hold no grudge if she gets the job. This might also prompt her to accept that competing for the same job does not necessarily make you rivals.

The modern workplace is highly competitive. You should embrace competition since even during external interviews, it’s common to find two colleagues competing for the same position. They sometimes meet at the venue, and even if they don’t get the role, they need to continue working in harmony.

There are also instances where an employee meets their supervisor in the same interview. In such instances, if one is not successful, they have to maintain professional working relations.

Is 18 months enough time for you to establish yourself in your current role? It is advisable that you measure the impact you have made so far before you consider moving to another one, this way, you will leave a positive legacy. Why are you going for this job? Will it challenge you or is it a lateral move? Is it graded higher than your current role? Does it come with better remuneration? What growth opportunities does it offer?

Before you apply, you could have a chat with your supervisors. They might offer you valuable tips that will guide you as you apply for the role. Lastly, that job must be worth your effort and friendship in case your friend feels betrayed.

If you are sure it is the right job, put your best foot forward and go for it. Professionalism demands that both of you compete for the role in good spirit. You both deserve to grow in your careers.