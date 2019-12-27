Q: For the past few months, I was working under a certain manager and I quit because I could not tolerate some of the things he used to do. I am wondering if it is okay to tell my next interviewer that I left a job because my supervisor was going against my values.

Well done for being a person of integrity.

Companies should have corporate values which must be adhered to by both managers and employees. In addition to technical skills, during recruitment, there is an attempt to on-board candidates whose values closely mirror those of the organisation.

In this case, the alignment of personal values to the organisation values was not taken into account.

It’s possible that the company has not articulated their values to the employees. This is a risk since employees have no guiding principles and therefore, creating a “free for all situation” depending on personal values that different manager subscribes to.

There are many companies that have values that were “crafted in a gateway resort” with a select few and with no input from the rest of the employees.

This does not work since the values are just on the walls and not in the “heart and soul” of the employees. Therefore, the fact that the company allows him to get away with the issues you complain about is a clear indication that there is no clarity on the value proposition of the organisation.

It’s not always that our personal values are aligned to our employer’s values however, if the misalignment is too wide, makes it impossible for you to work and to get peace of mind, then it would be advisable to leave.

For example, managers who expect the employees to engage in illegal activities like bribery and other forms of corruption.

I hope you had the opportunity for an exit interview before you quit so as to provide feedback to the organisation. This will be of great help to the staff who choose to remain and most probably “weed” out the rogue manager.

If your organisation has a whistle-blowing policy, this is a great opportunity to make use of it.

When you get an opportunity to interview, choose the point at which you disclose why you left your previous employer.

Don’t volunteer the information unless you are asked. Respond by stating that your values were not aligned with those of your previous employer and you resigned on principle.

Desist from giving unnecessary details.

Remember if you are seen to be a vindictive individual, your prospects of getting a job might diminish. Focus on the issue but not the manager.

Be encouraged that you will get an employer who appreciates you in due time and whose values are closely aligned to yours.