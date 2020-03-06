Q: What is your opinion on dumbing down in your CV? I have just completed my second Master’s degree and I am looking for a new job, but many of the positions that I would like to apply for only require an undergraduate degree. I am a passionate scholar and I am currently pursuing a postgraduate diploma in my field. Is it a good idea to leave out some of my qualifications when applying for a job?

It is not advisable to pay too much attention to academic qualifications when screening candidates for a role they are interested in. Academic credentials form only part of the essential criteria for assessing a candidate’s suitability for a role. They are not lifelines on which the preferred candidate will continue relying in the course of employment. For many roles, numerous other elements should inform the suitability of a candidate, including the ability to communicate effectively, to uphold company values, to interact meaningfully with others, emotional intelligence, and the ability to fully apply oneself at work. None of these attributes are to be found in an academic certificate. Organisations should expect output from you, not from your papers.

It is now widely believed that academic institutions are producing graduates who are poorly matched to the requirements of the changing job market. Employers should focus more on candidates instead of obsessing about their academic credentials. A candidate could have four degrees yet have little ability to handle a job effectively. The issue of being overqualified should ordinarily arise where a candidate’s experience is clearly greater than the challenge that a new career opportunity presents, which could breed boredom.

If you qualify for a role, apply for it without masking your CV. Clearly indicate your career aspirations and provide a CV that bears all your credentials. It is better to face rejection upfront, than to have an organisation brand you as a dishonest individual for withholding information, which might make it difficult for you to find other career opportunities in future. Bear in mind, however, that salaries are based on roles and not academic qualifications.