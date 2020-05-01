By FRED GITUKU

Q: Our company’s managers have introduced a new rule barring employees from running other businesses externally or having alternative income generating activities. They say that this is to encourage us to concentrate fully on our jobs. I find this policy restrictive and I have been wondering whether it can really help employees focus better. I have a kiosk at home that is being run by someone I’ve employed. Should I resign?

Divided attention undermines the probability of success in almost every undertaking, and many companies hang on this tenet when crafting policies that restrict their employees’ involvement in businesses external to their employment.

Sometimes organisations are jolted into putting such policies in place upon discovery that employees have “side businesses” that potentially compromise their work performance.

Other times organisations blindly copy and paste policies of envied organisations in the name of adopting best practice. What could have caused the introduction of the restrictive policy in your organisation?

Different organisations take different actions to deal with the possibility of their employees running “other businesses”, ranging from discouraging to prohibiting them from such involvement altogether.

It is useful to reflect on a few questions as you think about these restrictions. To what extent does your other business distract you from your employment or adversely affect your work performance?

Does the said policy provide room for declaring and continuing with your other business? Is your other business in direct competition with your employer?

Companies need to consider a few issues as they develop policies concerning their staff owning personal businesses.

What “other businesses” pose a real threat to employee focus and commitment? Can employees let a house? Can they buy shares in other companies?

Can they knit cardigans for sale? Can they sing for pay on Saturdays in a public house? It is possible to isolate the non-negotiable “other businesses” and leave some room for employee discretion.

To what extent can you effectively police the activities of staff outside work? Does a blanket restriction guarantee employee engagement and productivity?

The future of work does not lend itself to greater employee restrictions. There might be more freelancers in future than long-serving employees.

Employees may aspire to own businesses. They know that they will leave employment at some point, perhaps at their employers’ behest, and thus their concern with supplementary sources of income.