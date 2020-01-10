Q: My line manager asked me to go home to change last Friday saying that my dress was too short, yet she also wears short dresses sometimes. Friday is a dress down day and it cannot be as formal as the rest of the week. Should my boss or employer tell me how to dress?

Some organisations develop or adopt dress codes to guide their staff about what is appropriate to wear at the workplace.

Certain institutions prescribe dress codes while others provide general dress code guidelines that grant latitude for individual expression.

Whether dress codes are clearly spelt out or unwritten but socially understood, the standards of what is acceptable to wear at work may vary greatly from one organisation to the next.

Regardless of the approach organisations take towards setting dress codes, there is often the expectation that staff will uphold a certain level of decency at the workplace.

Few organisations would want their missions undermined by damage to their reputation owing to how members of their staff dress.

Besides, employers are increasingly getting concerned about how their staff, especially senior ones, handle themselves outside the workplace, possibly including how they dress. This is to protect the image of the company and set a standard for their employees and potential clients.

The ubiquity and power of social media has introduced a unique coefficient to how vigilant organisations need to be in defence of their culture and reputation.

Is your concern more about whether your dress is shorter than your supervisor’s or whether it is considered decent within the culture of your organisation? Have you previously worn the dress to work? If so, did the matter of its length arise?

Would you have been equally offended if your supervisor had never worn a short dress to work?

Would you wear that dress to an interview with a respectable, prospective employer? Or, would you be comfortable in it at a meeting?

Is the matter solely about the length of your dress or underlying issues between you and your boss?

Are you certain that another employer would take an entirely different view of your dress? Do your other colleagues dress similarly without similar consequences?

Are you able to demonstrate that you have been discriminated against? Is the matter worth a fight?

If you believe so, raise the grievance with your boss or consult with a HR colleague.

Should a dress code deprive employees all freedom for self-expression? Should such freedom ignore the cultural sensitivities of an organisation?

The answers to these questions neither lie in prescribing the length of dresses nor in granting every individual their indulgence but in the social sensibilities that lie somewhere in between.