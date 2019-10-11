Nowadays he cringes whenever he listens to that song. He believes it was the worst song he has ever written, but he agrees that it was a bold step in the right direction.

By the time he was in Form Three, he had already recorded his first song.

Through a family friend who had a music studio in his bedroom, SiMBA began his musical journey by interacting and learning from other budding musicians who came there to record their songs.

By COLLINS KARIUKI

More by this Author

A teacher’s influence in the lives of their students can be profound. Being vivid reflections of the heights that can be attained, teachers often play huge roles in shaping their students’ destinies.

Kelvin Kindiki, a rapper whose stage name is SiMBA, is testimony of this. With 10 songs and four music videos to his name, the 20-year-old is determined to stir a new wave in the Kenyan music industry.

POTENTIAL

His name SiMBA is inspired by a character by the same name in the movie Lion King.

“I see myself in the character Simba. His life was punctuated by a myriad challenges, all of which he overcame. He did this by making great effort to learn everything he needed to know about the jungle. That is how I envisage my journey in music. By making effort to learn and to grow, I know I will overcome all the challenges that come my way,” he says.

SiMBA, a Second Year student pursuing Economics and Statistics, is an upcoming rapper with a fresh sound to offer. He says that his music is “conscious”, to mean that that his music educates, entertains and is not explicit either in the lyrics or in the visuals.

Advertisement

His YouTube channel offers his fans a worthwhile glimpse into his mastery. His music videos depict him as an upcoming creator with great potential, one who is not afraid to stand his ground and beat his own path.

With every line of his lovely music, he comes across as a modern day rapper who does not bother to hide or sugar coat the truth. He is a rapper who uses his rhymes to form a message that can help others review their lives and correct their imperfections. Needless to say, music was his first love.

His relationship with music started when he was quite young.

UNKNOWN

“My two elder sisters influenced me greatly. Like me, they loved music, and were always cutting out the lyrics of popular songs from magazines and sticking them in a book. After that we would all memorise the lyrics and practise singing together,” he narrates.

“When I joined Alliance High School, I vowed to pursue music. English was my favourite subject, and my teacher, Muchiri Mukunga, was my role model. I admired his proficiency in English, and marvelled at his mastery of poems. The way he read and analysed poems, bringing out the messages clearly in every line, made me fall in with love with poetry. He guided me in writing my own poems, helped me create rhymes, and then eventually he aided me in writing my first song,” he says.

Through a family friend who had a music studio in his bedroom, SiMBA began his musical journey by interacting and learning from other budding musicians who came there to record their songs. By the time he was in Form Three, he had already recorded his first song. Nowadays he cringes whenever he listens to that song. He believes it was the worst song he has ever written, but he agrees that it was a bold step in the right direction.

After completing his secondary school education, SiMBA and a group of friends set sail for the unknown.

REFERENCES

“I knew that music was what I wanted to pursue. I linked up with my friends from high school who were also interested in music. I also went for sessions with Mike Beatz who has a studio, and from there we started making and recording music”

His high school friends have been instrumental in making his journey a success. “My videos are usually handled by Leroy Lenox, Tilu the Creator and Moses Saruni. Graphic designs and photo shoots are done by Jan Nyagaka and he has collaborated severally with Gambi who is a vocalist. All of them are friends I made in high school. We support each other in developing our skills,” he says.

SiMBA identifies as a practicing Christian, but he says he is not a gospel musician. His music does not talk about or mention God directly, but it makes subtle references to a supreme being, and respects Christian values.

He is aware that songs with explicit lyrics often get massive air play on radio, but he has never been tempted to take that route.

JUGGLE

“I want to create music that stands the test of time. Music can greatly influence people’s lives, so whenever I get in the booth to record anything, I ensure that I am passing the right message to all my listeners. Everyone needs positivity in their lives, and that is what I sing about. Whenever someone listens to my songs, they not only get entertained. They also get to reflect on the message,” and that makes me proud,” he says.

SiMBA’s parents have been on the front line in ensuring that he makes music that reflects the values they instilled in him. But although he is passionate about music, he also loves Economics, and he intends to pursue a career related to that subject. Eventually, he hopes to marry his music and education.

As a student and a musician, SiMBA has encountered several challenges. Managing his time has not been easy, as he has to juggle between his classes and his music. Also, getting adequate financial resources has been hard, although with help from his sisters and parents, he is able to meet almost all his needs.

ADVOCATING

He draws his inspiration from international artists such as J Cole and Kendrick Lamar, and he hopes to make his mark in the country as a rapper.

Locally, his biggest inspiration are Camp Mulla, who, according to him, did not limit themselves to the confines of mainstream Kenyan music. “Mainstream media has a tendency of advocating for one genre and neglecting the other. This should not be the case. Camp Mulla did what they loved and they did it well,” he says.