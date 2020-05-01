Q: Before the coronavirus pandemic came about, I had a stable job. But even though I am still employed, I am very worried about what will happen during and after this pandemic. The numbers keep increasing every day and it seems there is no end in sight. Can you make predictions on how the job market is likely to be affected by this pandemic? What is the best way for employed people like me to prepare for the future?

This Covid-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented challenges whose effects are being felt globally. Kenya has not been spared and most industries have been adversely affected.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. The ensuing situation has also presented unique opportunities that individuals and organisations will appreciate more after the pandemic is behind us.

Most employers have allowed their staff to work from home, which provides for better work-life integration, and this has created stronger family units and less time spent in traffic by employees looking to get to their workplaces.

Take this time to learn a new skill that will improve your productivity at work, or one that will benefit you and your family.

There are numerous online courses that are offered free that you can enrol for. You could also spice up your family life by learning some new recipes, and other skills such as baking or knitting.

BE PRODUCTIVE

You have not indicated the industry that you work in. Note that the intensity of the effects of this virus differ from one industry to another.

On a personal level, try to save as much as possible and be frugal in your spending so that you are not caught flat-footed when times get harder.

Your employer might implement certain measures to keep the company afloat. Therefore, you need to prepare psychologically for these changes. Some, like temporary reductions on your salary, might affect you directly.

Assess your financial obligations and engage the respective financial institutions for possible moratoriums or restructuring of loans to ease your financial burden just in case your salary is reduced.

Engage HR and find out how many leave days you have left, and be aware that your employer might encourage you and your colleagues to take their paid leave days to reduce the burden of accrual when normalcy resumes.

Most employers might also freeze salary reviews, promotions and employment.

After the pandemic most businesses will have reduced revenues, and there may be job losses. No individual is immune to this.

Your loyalty and dedication will be evaluated based on the support you will accord your employer during this challenging circumstance. Therefore, continue being productive while maintaining a positive attitude.