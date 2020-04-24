By FRED GITUKU

Q: Since the coronavirus pandemic began, I have lost motivation and I am finding it increasingly difficult to wake up. I no longer look forward to going to work, nor do I feel as connected to my job as I did before. My mind is unsettled and I am scared about the future. Is this normal? Are there other people struggling to cope with the phenomenal changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic?

Many people are experiencing difficulties in adjusting to the restrictions and requirements that have become part of life owing to Covid-19.

This pandemic poses a risk at the physiological as well as psychological level. The struggle to adapt to unwelcome situations could sometimes undermine mental wellness.

People are more likely to disclose and seek treatment for ailments that present obvious physical symptoms than those that afflict their minds.

It is easier to speak about a headache more than bouts of anxiety, panic attacks or depression. Besides the stigma the society places on mental illness, not many people understand how such conditions manifest in their lives and the resultant adverse impact on self and others.

Thankfully, there are professionals that help people handle difficult situations and others that treat various mental conditions.

In which news do you steep your attention? What are you allowing into your mind? The health of your mind is as important as that of your body and sometimes learning how to deal with certain issues in life can be more useful than attempts to kick them away.

Are you missing the office camaraderie? Is working from home boring for you? Do you feel overwhelmed and unable to cope with life?

Is the future looking bleak? Consider seeking the help of a counsellor or a psychotherapist. There is no weakness in seeking help.

RESILIENCE

No one comes to this world fully armed against every threat. While you are at it, get to know the people at home better. You might discover a lot that you have taken for granted about them and yourself too.

And yes, others have struggled with the impact of pandemics, even in centuries past. When the bubonic plague broke out in London in 1592 prompting the closure of many public establishments, Thomas Nashe wrote a poem in 1593, "A Litany in Time of Plague", capturing the apathy and despondency that swathed the city, part of which reads as follows:

Rich men, trust not in wealth,

Gold cannot buy you health;

Physic himself must fade.

All things to end are made,

The plague full swift goes by;

I am sick, I must die.