TAKE 5: APRIL KAMUNDE

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

April Kamunde is an artist and painter who recently exhibited her work at Book Bunk’s gala night, ‘A Night at the Library’.

1. How excited were you to be exhibiting for the Book Bunk Gala? What was the event and what did you showcase?

I was extremely excited. I'm a huge fan of the Book Bunk Team and the work they are doing to restore the McMillan libraries. Other than the structural renovations, the programmes they are running are slowly turning the libraries into cool and inclusive social spaces for all.

You can catch exclusive film screenings by Kenyan and African filmmakers, sign up for music and crafts lessons, catch storytelling sessions, concerts and even attend live podcast recordings. It's dope! There's something for everybody.

As a result of the programming, the libraries are no longer just spaces to access books and work on assignments, they are now living and breathing spaces where you can learn new skills, gain access to live entertainment and build networks. The Gala was a fundraising event aimed at sharing the progress the team has made and to raise funds for their future plans. One of my paintings was up for auction during the gala dinner. As this was my first public showcase, I'll admit that I was also a bit nervous. All my work for the past 11 years has been commission-based.

2. How do you handle balancing art and what everyone says is the real career millennials are supposed to be pursuing?

It's not easy. You need a lot of discipline. I don't have as much of that as I used to. When I first started working, I used to wake up at around 3 or 4 in the morning, work on a painting for about 2 and a half hours then head to work; get back home paint for one hour then head to bed. I can't do that anymore. Adulting is hectic. So now I focus on painting on some evenings but put in more work over the weekends.

3. What mediums do you work with mostly, and where did you learn?

I work primarily with oil paints on canvas. I like that they dry slower than acrylics. I find it difficult/tricky to play around with acrylics, and deeply respect those who do. Yoh!

I first started off with oil pastels on paper, which I learnt to use in high school, blending colours with turpentine. My aunt was my first customer and has been my most consistent supporter. She bought a couple of pieces which gave me confidence to experiment. I tried oils for the first time and was pleased at how much faster it was to work with them. By this time I was in university, studying Biochemistry, not art. Lol. Art was my side hustle, to help me support myself.

4. What artists' work do you admire, particularly local and traditional?

Locally, Mary Ogembo, Panye, Chela, the BSQ crew, the collaborative work of Daisy Buyanzi and Joyce Kuria (Wet Paint 101), Sogalloh, to name a few. I'm sure there are several others I've left out. Internationally, I deeply revere portrait artist Tim Komura. I also focus on portraiture which can be considered old school and ‘meh’, as a great majority of people prefer photography for their portraits. But his work somehow makes portraiture cool again, outside hyper-realism portrait work. His work is centred on urban women of colour with all their edginess, grit and spunk.

His work is great. I share all his posts. I'm also obsessed with some Colombian-based and Brazilian street artists whose work I had the pleasure of interacting with: Laura Martínez (Somadifusa), Mr Garek, Guache Art, Tito Ferrera and Kobra. They all do forms of vibrant, saturated portraiture on large scale.

5. Have you ever had an artistic slump? How did you get yourself to start painting again?