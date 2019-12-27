TAKE 5: Mandi Sarro

I wanted to educate people about food and how affordable it is.

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Mandi Sarro, popularly known as Miss Mandi, is a media personality, digital content creator, food stylist and self-published author, whose passion to curate content that both educates and inspires, has garnered her a loyal and thriving fan-base commonly known as ‘Throwdown Lovers’.

1. Your brand is the gift that keeps on giving – from food for our minds, to food for our souls. What do you think you miss most in your journey?

I sometimes miss the beginning of my career. It’s been such a beautiful journey that digging into my memory box to remember my “first time” brings about so much joy.

2. Why are you passionate about what people put into their bodies – to the point that you wrote a whole book about body goals?

I feel like we hardly get educated about what we eat. There's a vague generalisation that if you just eat traditional vegetables and boiled arrow roots etc, that is healthy. Also, clean eating to some people seems like such an expensive concept when it’s not. I wanted to educate people about food and how affordable it is.

3. What do you think is the hardest part about eBooks?

Personally, it was the layout. How much information can I share that will be easily digestible? The lesson I learnt from my first e-book is you cannot rush it because if you do you’ll end up doing the bare minimum. You want to do more than just the bare minimum, you want to go over and above so that when someone finally purchases it, they become hooked to the information in the book.

4. What excites you the most about Kenyan Christmas Throwdowns?

Kenyan Christmas Throwdowns was an idea I came up with on a whim in October 2018. I am super proud of the growth and how much it has pushed me to keep investing in the idea.

5. What’s your favourite recipe – to make and to be made for?