TAKE 5: Kimani Waweru

Kimani Waweru is a screenwriter who has worked on shows such as "Jane and Abel", "Sumu la Penzi", and "My Two Wives", as well as Africa Magic Original Films.

1. How would you describe what you do and what kind of movie would you one day like to produce and direct?

As a screenwriter, my job involves coming up with stories for TV shows and films, developing these stories and then writing the script. I'd like to do experimental cinema, I'd like to make small grounded films about a village in rural Kenya, I'd also like to make Avengers 5. My taste for film is wide, therefore I want to make all kinds of films.

2. What inspired your deep passion for film?

I can't pinpoint anything specific because as far back as I can remember, I loved and enjoyed film. Since I discovered five-shilling video hall films, which I would go to every weekend, and now watching IMAX films, my love for films has only gotten deeper.

3. Recommend two Kenyan movies that are a must-watch

The first would be Nairobi Half Life because it is a benchmark film as far as production value goes. We see in that film the level we should be shooting for. Anything less is taking us backwards. You should also watch it for the story, which brought out a bit of Kenyan flavour, hence authenticity.

The second is a recent film I watched called Subira, which is also authentic in its Kenyanness. It also got an important part very right: the story. You don't have to tell a big story to touch people. A small story well told is good enough.

4. Why are we so hampered by budgets in our film-making when in reality, as shown by Hollywood, story triumphs over money?

I wouldn't say that our creativity is hindered by budget because there are many up-and-coming Kenyan filmmakers who are shooting zero-budget short films to build their craft, me included. Of course money is important when you want to produce something that will travel internationally, but before you get there, you have to hone your craft.

5. What are your least favourite aspects about scriptwriting?