TAKE FIVE: Ciru Muriuki

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Ciru Muriuki is a TV host, broadcaster, content creator, corporate MC and former radio presenter.

What do you think makes a good journalist?

Integrity, a curious mind, and good work ethic.

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

That she should not worry about what anyone thinks of her, because what she thinks of herself is all that matters. This is something I have come to learn in my 30s but I wish I knew it earlier.

What do you watch when you need psychological uplifting?

I watch a lot of TED talks, especially those involving ordinary people who have done extraordinary things. I also listen to podcasts that talk about how to live a fulfilled life.

Why do you think storytelling is so important?

Because the stories we tell now will form our history someday, and it is so important for those who come after us to know who we were, what we stood for and why it matters. Otherwise they may repeat our mistakes.

What’s your favourite holiday destination?