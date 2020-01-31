TAKE FIVE: Collins Majale

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

More by this Author

Collins Majale, aka Collo, is a musician who was part of the Kleptomaniax rap group that ruled the airwaves between 2001 and 2007. He went solo and has since produced Jijue, Bazokizo and Conqueror. Now, he has started the Hope Nation Project, which seeks to highlight various issues regarding responsible manhood.

1. Why do you think men have trouble defining masculinity, and how does the Hope Nation Project seek to solve that?

When I got married and had my daughter, Tawala, something changed in me. More than ever before, I felt like I needed a role model to emulate as a young man, husband and father. I think men are yet to know how to communicate with one another as males. Through the Hope Nation Project, I hope to collaborate with other organisations and movements that seek to address issues affecting the boy child.

2. What did you learn when you took a break from making music?

During my two-year hiatus, I focused on my personal spiritual growth. I had been brought up as a Catholic, but I found salvation elsewhere and this was, for me, a confirmation that God does not conform to any human structures.

He is not Christian or Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist or any of the other 2,400 religions practised globally. With this knowledge, I found my true identity in God, and I went back to school. I am currently undertaking a Diploma in Music at Kabarak University.

Advertisement

3. Has fatherhood changed you as a musician?

I believe that fatherhood is a covenant between man and God. But unfortunately, many do not fulfil their God given responsibilities. Yet by being a father, one is called to be a leader. This has shaped my creativity, as I seek to be a good role model to Tawala who raps along to my bars, and recites my songs word for word.

3. What do you feel is lacking in the local music scene, and how can musicians get compensated fairly for their songs?

Kenya’s music scene cannot be referred to as an industry because it lacks a clear structure. The musicians are to blame for this. A divided house can never stand and in my opinion, storytellers need to wake up to the realisation that they have been called to positively influence and impact society, not just to entertain the masses. This is what has led me to spark a conversation on wellness and its four pillars which are financial, physical, mental and spiritual health. Financial freedom comes from financial discipline.

4. After 'Bazokizo' and 'Jijue', you’ve now brought us Conqueror. What is the song about?