TAKE FIVE: LINDSAY DAWN OBATH

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Lindsay is a multimedia visual artist who has made a mark as one of the few local artists who have popularised the art of body painting. Her distinct style is embodied in several murals in Nairobi. She is also the co-Founder of Free Mind Sessions, an organisation that encourages individuals from different backgrounds and ideologies to come together and engage in open minded conversations.

1. What do you use for body painting?

To start with, I use my imagination. I work out the shapes and angles of someone’s body which helps me create the outline of each painting. I then use a vast selection of paints, brushes, sponges, sprays and wet wipes. I do full coverage body art for those who request it.

2. What is the story behind you Twitter handle @ah_this?

This is funny because it is so simple yet many don’t get it. My name is Adhiambo, and can be shortened to Adhis, hence Ah_This. It is a pretty cool name to have.

3. How did you end up doing body art?

I have always been an artist, and the Nyege Nyege Festival introduced me to the world of body art. I had attended a number of editions and then one year, so many more Kenyans attended, almost triple the number that had turned up the previous year.

That year, I had attended the event to paint the landscapes and anything else that I found inspiring, and then I decided to paint myself and a few other Kenyans who were camping around me. Soon it became a daily ritual – wake up, take a shower, get painted by Lindsay, go party. One of my friends then told me that I could do well if I could attached a fee to my services, and she suggested that I set up at stall at one of her events which was to be held the following month. I did, and the results were impressive!

4. Why is Free Mind Sessions important to you? How do you ensure that participants interact respectfully?

Unlike my art, the sessions have nothing to do with me, and that’s what makes them so important for me. They act as catalysts for human connections. We all need each other, and we need a safe space where we can network, connect, share and inspire others.

During our sessions, we usually select topics that encourage people to get into those spaces and share their thoughts. You will be surprised to find out what people can create when they hold themselves and each other accountable. Each session is special because we tackle subjects within the creative, business, social, personal and environmental realms.

5. Where can I get your murals?