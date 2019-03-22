Take 5: Angie Wira

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Angie Wira, who goes by the stage name, Wira, is a singer, songwriter, and performer who focuses on narrating stories about the general day-to-day happenings of life and relationships.

She studied music at the Kenya Conservatoire of Music, where she was awarded a Certificate of Merit by the ABRSM International Examination Board.

She is also an alumni of Sauti Academy, and has previously performed in concerts such as the Harmonic Stereo, Lost in Music, Fire & Ice, The Millennials and the Costume Festival.

She has two singles out, "Vitisho", with Josh Manio of Amos & Josh, and "Exile Rule".

1. Congratulations on your latest single. Does Exile Rule mean what I think it means? Exiling your roommate? Why did you choose this particular topic?

Thank you so much! Yes, Exile Rule means ‘exiling’ your roommate to enjoy some private time with a lover. In University, we used to have a term for it, “kuchapa mtu exile.”

I found the dynamic interesting because it was a thing that had been accepted and assimilated within the school’s culture.

Today, you could be exiled, tomorrow it would be your turn to exile your roomie. I just thought that it was an interesting, fun subject to write and sing about.

2. Your sound, particularly in this song, is very reggae inspired in a mellow, old school Diana King kind of way. Who are some of your influences?

It is interesting that you’ve mentioned Diana King. I used to listen to her growing up.

My favourite song from her ‘Tougher than Love’ album is 'Shy Guy'. I also listened to the Fugees, particularly Lauryn Hill, Cecile, Indie Arie and Adele.

Locally, my favourite duo was Nazizi and Wyre back in the day when they were Necessary Noize.

3. What does music do for you? Does it heal you, make you feel better, give voice to something you don't have words for?

Music brings me immense joy and happiness. I could spend all day and night discovering songs of the past as well as being in the midst of like-minded individuals. I also enjoy writing.

My kind of expression comes through stories, rather than poems. It is safe to say that I tell my stories and those of others through my music.

4. What did Sauti Academy help you with the most in your budding career? Do you think it is important for musicians, especially vocalists, to go through some kind of guidance and formal training?

I am very lucky to have gone through Sauti Academy especially because I formed relationships that continue to help me tremendously in my career.

I think the most that the Academy did was to prepare me for an industry that is yet to have a well-laid out system like in other countries.

It taught me to always carry myself in a professional manner, to be aggressive and create opportunities for myself, as well as to continually stay prepared.

I think that all musicians should constantly strive to improve on their craft by either joining a music school or taking courses that can be found online.

5. What's your next song about? Can we expect an album?

My next song will be very relatable and I can’t wait to release it soon!

For now, I’m concentrating on releasing singles, but dropping an EP is also part of the plan. I will definitely keep my fans informed through my social media platforms. You can follow me on Instagram (angiewira), Twitter (angie_wira), Facebook (angiewira254).