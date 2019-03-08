TAKE 5: Caroline Kibati aka M8iss Kibati

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

More by this Author

Caroline Kibati, known online as Miss Kibati, is a life and style content creator.







1. Who are some of your favourite local and international style bloggers and vloggers?



On the international stage, I admire Shirley B Eniang and Patricia Bright, locally, I admire Nancie Mwai and Patricia Kihoro.





2. Is what you studied at university directly related to what you are doing now? If not, why the switch and would you say that you are living the dream?



Yes and no. I studied Business and Information Technology in my undergraduate, which is nowhere close to what I’m doing right now, but later on, I pursued my post-graduate studies in communications, which ties in a lot with what I do now. Why the switch? Passion. I discovered my passion in content creation after my first degree and decided to pursue it. I wouldn’t exactly say I’m living the dream, but I would say I’m happy and grateful that I get to do what I love every day.





3. A few days ago, there was a withering attack on vloggers on Instagram after a vlogger asked the audience for feedback, only to get lots of criticism and a lot of unregulated hatred. Was this reaction called for?



Different content creators serve different target audiences and it’s perfectly okay. Some content may not tickle your fancy, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad content. Positive criticism is more than welcome. Audiences need to remember that content creators are also human. It takes a lot to put yourself out there and to open up your life to the world. Let’s be more kind.





4. What do you see as the next trend in Kenyan vlogging and what are you planning to do next with your platforms?



The digital world is constantly evolving. Currently, many audiences are consuming video content. I wouldn’t necessarily say that there will be a trend, but I’d say that going forward, there will be lots of video content in Kenya.



As for my platform, I plan to use my voice to make a positive impact amongst the youth in Kenya through my personal experiences and life’s journey.







5. Which book did you last read?



We’re Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union. I’ve always been a huge fan of Gabrielle as an actor. I never missed an episode of "Being Mary Jane". To say that this book made me love her more would be an understatement.

