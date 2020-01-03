'Teaching was not my thing, so I pursued my IT dream'

By JAMES KAHONGEH

More by this Author

Johnstone Vusena represents thousands of young people who often find themselves chasing courses they are not passionate about.

For lack of choice, they stay put, slaving the course to the end before ultimately crashing out to follow their hearts at the earliest opportunity.

A teacher by profession, Vusena, 27, joined the University of Nairobi in 2012 to study a Bachelor of Arts (business and geography) degree.

But even as he sat through the education class for four years, he had no idea how he would use his teaching degree upon graduation.

Teaching just wasn’t what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

As he went about his studies, Vusena would tinker with IT and digital marketing which intrigued him.

He would scour through the internet to learn about these subjects mostly through tutorials on YouTube. "I spent most of my free time in the computer lab researching. Slowly, my interest grew from mere intrigue to passion," he narrates.

GOOGLE CLUB

In 2014, Vusena was selected by the university to join the Google Club in his school.

Even so, Vusena had never in his remotest imagination foreseen himself working in IT. His career future was also in limbo.

"I became the Google student ambassador for my university. We were sponsored for a training trip to Ghana," he recalls on how things started to shape up.

Google Clubs are run directly by Google Inc. through partnerships with universities in sub-Saharan Africa.

"After training, Google ambassadors in turn train their fellow students, lecturers and their communities on how to utilise Google products, digital marketing and participate in global competition and hackathons," he explains

Ambassadors are expected to draft proposals to the university and Google with training recommendations.

Through this engagement, Vusena also learnt how to make money online to supplement his pocket money.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

For someone from an underprivileged background, Vusena had always struggled to survive in school.

Now he could make his own money with considerable ease through online gigs. He couldn’t be in a better position. Vusena was hooked.

"I didn’t require any other motivation to abandon teaching for IT. In 2015, I started Grid Branding Solutions Limited, a website design and digital marketing company.

"Our core business is to develop easy-to-navigate and mobile-friendly websites that offer an exciting user experience," he says.

"I am fulfilled to finally be working in an area I’m passionate about. Besides, my company has created jobs for more than 10 other young people," he adds.

Besides web development, the team creates digital marketing strategies for their clients who are starting new businesses and those with existing ones.

"We help them with content creation in terms of graphics design, photography and videography for their sites and for use on social media."

CLIENT SATISFACTION

Vusena has a rich portfolio, having worked with top local brands such as Tuskys Supermarkets, Kenya School of Revenue Administration, Legal Resources Foundation and Tadissa Capital.

"Other than the hefty contracts from engaging top brands, there is a lot to learn by working with them. Clients’ needs are unique and so are their values. Working with well-established brands gives you insights on how to handle different clients to their satisfaction while observing professionalism."

Away from business, Vusena and his team offer pro bono digital marketing services to start-ups.

"Most start-ups have a challenge marketing their products because they lack budgets for additional expenses," he explains.

"I’m passionate about start-ups and their role to create employment. It’s for this reason that my company offers free digital marketing services to help them survive and gain a foothold in the market," he adds.

Other than free marketing services, the team also trains students who desire to pursue a career in digital marketing.

BE COMMITTED

His advice to young people who are yet to figure out their true north? It is never too late to do what you desire, he says.

"Identify what fulfils you and go for it. Seek for support from experts in that area. Research more about the field. Always look at possible ways of monetising your passion," he offers.

According to Vusena, young people "fail not because of lack of talent, but for their failure to put in the work in their passion and doing the bare minimum".

"The digital space is big enough for everyone and isn’t about to be saturated. The beauty of the web is that you could work for any client from any part of the worLd remotely. We develop sites and manage social media accounts for clients who are as far as Germany, United States and Dubai."

On growth and expansion, Vusena has his eyes trained on engagement with more leading brands and starting an experiential digital marketing school.