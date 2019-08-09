Don’t waste time worrying, since this will just take away your present joy, and will not change the decisions of the organisation about your career when the time comes.

Q: My department recently got a new head. Since he was promoted, there has been dramatic re-organisation at the office. Some colleagues have resigned, citing frustration. Others have been transferred, and others fired, their performance notwithstanding. I am afraid of how this change might affect my career. Should I quit before it's too late?

Change is inevitable in all aspects of life. We all want to be in a comfort zone. To continue doing things the same way, therefore, I am not surprised that you are referring to the re-organisation as dramatic. It’s the natural reaction, and is expected, however, it happens that when there is new leadership, changes are made, signalling new leadership. This is sometimes necessary. However, a leader should not overhaul all the gains made by his or her predecessor, they should build on what they find while looking to build their legacy. It is also important to appreciate that leaders have different personalities and levels of expectations. You have no option but to learn the character of your new leader. By the way, do not even start comparing him to his predecessor. That is history so you should move on. Dwelling on the past will only disorient, distract and make you more resistant.

I am not sure what is driving the change. Is there a change in strategy, structure, ownership or just certain processes? Whatever the case, there is need for communication so that everyone is aware, and also to allay rumours, frustration and fear.

I am not sure how performance is assessed in your organisation, however, I would struggle to understand why a performing employee would be sacked, unless the restructuring has rendered his role redundant. Even then, organisations try as much as possible to retain the good talent, unless that proves impossible.

During such difficult moments, disgruntled employees might give incorrect information, and this scares the rest of the employees who may not have been negatively affected by the change, therefore, take the information you get from your affected colleagues with a pinch of salt.

Therefore, it is OK to be prepared psychologically and start planning for your future. Don't waste time worrying, since this will just take away your present joy, and will not change the decisions of the organisation about your career when the time comes.