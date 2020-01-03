This year, help your friends’ careers grow

By DAISY OKOTI

What comes to your mind when people talk about supporting your friends professionally?

Well, if you happen to be in the league of people who associate professional support exclusively with people who have tons of experience and wield a lot of influence, professionally, we begin the year by showing you how you can help your friends grow professionally even if you are just an intern.

Share and affirm your friends publicly

Publicly here means using the various social media platforms you are on. If your friend is a doctor, painter, singer, youtuber, writer and so on, share their work on your social media platform.

In the digital age, sharing stuff on social media is quite effortless but doing this will achieve several things: boost your friend’s morale and show other people that may be doing what she is doing within your networks. And with that simple act, you will have expanded your friend’s network.

And finally, you have access to people she does not have access to and one share by you could just be what is standing between her and her big break.

Share information about their field that you might run into

This includes opportunities for fellowship, employment, professional trainings and so on.

The idea here is that if you come across something that will be beneficial to your friend professionally, please share with them.

Out of five links you send, one could benefit them. Remember to also share profession-specific articles that could help her widen her scope.

Intellectual strength is very important in building strong careers and that is what sharing the articles will build in her.

Introduce a connection

This is especially if you have different sets of friends. If you have a friend from high school who is doing something similar with your friend from university, make a point of introducing them.

The connection may ultimately not work out for various reasons, but it is better to have tried.

This also applies to other people you meet in your line of work who could be beneficial to your friend’s career.

Whenever possible, always create a connection between them.

Do not forget to follow all due courtesies when doing the connection, such as finding out from both parties if the connection is appropriate before doing it.

The most important role you can play as a friend is to open doors and carve paths for your friends who will do the same for you and ultimately pave the way for success.

Hold your friend accountable to their professional commitments

This is directly related to the critical role of friends beyond just eating pizzas and having noisy sleepovers.

When you hold your friend accountable to their professional goals, you will push them to achieve their goals and that way, you will be contributing to their professional success.

You can do this, for example, by following up on plans they set out to do.

If your friend tells you that they would like to take up a higher diploma in their field, it is important for you to politely remind them to follow through with their plans.

If there is an important professional event that they should attend but they seem scatterbrained, the duty you have as a friend is to remind them to go.

Eventually, it is their decision to make but by holding them accountable, you have played your role as a friend.

Celebrate the professional successes of your friends

Did they just get a promotion, a new job, a chance at a professional challenge? Celebrate with them.

Positive reinforcement will make your friends appreciate themselves better, find more worth in what they do, strive more and in effect, grow their careers.

Do not be that friend who only celebrates when a friend gets engaged or is having a baby, professional milestones are important too and deserve to be celebrated.

There are tonnes of things that can go into this list. Look around you; make the list longer and make 2020 the year we generously support our friends to grow professionally.