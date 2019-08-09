Tips to successfully transition to new leadership roles

How you deal with your team will ultimately determine whether or not you will succeed as a leader.

You might be well capable, complete with the requisite educational qualifications and skills.

Most managers fail not because they were unsuitable for the post, but for failing to foster good relations with their team.

Getting the nod of top management to lead a team or organisation is one thing, but being accepted by your team is another.

By JAMES KAHONGEH

At some point in your career, you may be called upon to lead a team of other professionals. The size of the team doesn’t matter. Whether the role is permanent or not, formal or informal, is also insignificant. What matters is your ability to lead your team, to inspire confidence, and to be a good role model.

You may have come into the new role from a different company, or by rising through the ranks at your current workplace. Either way, the transition will often require you to fit into new, often bigger shoes.

Being newly appointed in a position of leadership can be intimidating, especially if it is your first experience managing people.

This is often because of the uncertainties that surround your appointment, for instance, whether or not your team trusts your leadership, or whether they have faith in you to deliver. So, how do you successfully navigate that new leadership role?

Perminus Wainaina, managing partner and head of recruitment at Corporate Staffing, says you should hit the ground running, literally.

Every professional looks forward to a seamless transition, and good support from his or her team. If your employer facilitates a meet-the-team or brainstorming session where you get to acquaint yourself with the new team members, the better. If not, then you have to learn the ropes on your own, which can be a daunting task.

Earn your team’s trust

This should be your first assignment as the team leader. Let those in your stable feel that you are there for them, to listen to and address their concerns. The best way to do that is by building amiable relations. Unity and trust are built on values such as loyalty, communication and transparency.

Be a good listener

Sometimes it helps to sit back and get to hear from your team. People who have been in the department or organisation longer obviously know that space better. By appreciating their contributions, you could glean insights from them as you settle down in your new role. Take their proposals seriously.

Cultivate credibility and be professional at all times

Tie up any loose ends that you might have. Leadership is not merely about your elevated position, but your professional ethics as well. Stick to the codes of conduct and operational policies of your organisation. It is embarrassing, for instance, to try to correct an errant team member if you have been unethical before. Punishing them, in such a scenario, is even more difficult.

Inspire hope in all situations

Leadership is about being able to overcome the challenges at hand and to come up with practical solutions. You must demonstrate your ability to steer the department or organisation out of troubled waters. Remember, a diligent captain goes down with the ship.

Be a good communicator

When leading others, good communication skills are not an option. Clarity, timeliness and relevance in your communication allows you to articulate the organisation’s goals and objectives to your team better.

Involve your team

Nothing beats the feeling, or at least the impression, that your team has been involved in decisions on issues that affect them. The true success of a leader is in the legacy they build during their tenure. Every leader wants to be remembered for pioneering a certain style of doing things. But even as you do this, avoid imposing your ideas. Involve others as much as possible.

Be diplomatic

You will be dealing with people who possess different characters in your new mandate. To assume that your new team will give you a ‘‘through pass’’ based purely on your appointment, is setting yourself up for disappointment.

While some will disagree with your views on genuine grounds, others will do so just to undermine your authority. And who said everyone is happy about your appointment? Some could be hell-bent on making you fail, especially if your appointment has ruffled some feathers within the organisation.

So, how do you deal with dissenting voices? Are you confrontational, for instance? Remember, clashing with their egos could derail your efforts, and retard your journey towards success.

The best way to deal with dissent is to allow your antagonists to take the lead in discussions. Then you can make the final decision on the issue at hand. While doing this, be emphatic.

Exercise patience with your team members

Sometimes apathy comes about not because people resent you or your style of leadership, but because of the veil of unfamiliarity. Remember that this is a new team you are working with. Once familiarity kicks in, the indifference usually ebbs away.

