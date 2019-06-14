At one point in my life I was also angry. However, with the right mentality, we can deal with overcome the challenges.

I am very concerned about the recent cases of depression among the youth because it is such a worrying trend.

By LILYS NJERU

More by this Author

In 2004, Dr Wale Akinyemi arrived in Kenya from Nigeria to explore new opportunities. Fifteen years later, he is still around and with no regrets.

Dr Wale, as he is popularly known, has written 16 books and mentored hundreds of youth through his Zero to Hero programme which equips young people with skills to help them become more attractive to potential employers. He has earned the title “motivational speaker”, but he doesn’t think he is one.

You go by many titles– Author, Brand Strategist and Personal Development Consultant. Which one best describes you?

I like to be referred to as a thinker and passionate African.

How do you compare your 20s, 30,40s and 50s?

That is a good and timely question. My early 20s were a time of discovery especially in the business world. I remember selling mangoes by the roadside, newspapers and leather products. In my late 20s and early 30s, I started mentoring other people because I discovered that this is what I was good at.

I call my mid-30s and 40s as the “shedding season” because I dedicated my time and focus to what I was passionate about. Now, in my 50s, my life is all about the kind of legacy that I want to leave behind.

What do you want to be remembered for?

As someone who played a part in changing the narrative of Africa.

You have enabled hundreds of youth transform their lives through the Zero to Hero programme. In your view, what is it that ails Kenyan youth?

I have observed that some young people are not willing to learn. Nor are they willing to adhere to the demands of a mentorship program such as authenticity, discipline and accountability. Most of them want to settle for what is convenient, not what is required of them. For instance, when we went to launch a program in Mathare eight years ago, some young people asked for a sitting allowance so that they could listen to us. That’s the other problem with the youth today. They put money before the vision.

What led you to this path of mentorship? Does it have anything to do with your upbringing?

I come from a privileged background. My father was a professor of medicine and my mother a biologist. I actually went to some of the best schools in Nigeria and was comfortable growing up.

When I got into business, I became self-centred and arrogant because things were going so smoothly. I started thinking that people who failed in businesses were not intelligent. Then there was a time I was involved in a deal that almost brought down my business, and that was the turning point for me. I realised that people don’t always fail in business because they are foolish, but because there is something they did not know. I took it upon myself to help the youth navigate the murky waters of business so they could transform their lives.

What is your greatest fear?

To become irrelevant. To wake up one day and find that the world has moved on without me. To prevent that, I keep reinventing myself in terms of how I offer my consulting services, and in my engagements with people. I have also been writing consistently and so far I have 16 books. I plan to write 100.

What lessons do you draw from your life’s experience?

Be focused but flexible. Keep your eyes on the goal but also, be willing to make adjustments on the methods you’ve chosen to attain your goal. Also, have a mentor to guide you in your career path.

Many people are sinking into depression due to feelings of failure. What’s your advice for those who feel they’ve reached a dead end?

I am very concerned about the recent cases of depression among the youth because it is such a worrying trend. At one point in my life I was also angry. However, with the right mentality, we can deal with overcome the challenges. Boost your self-esteem by telling yourself positive things constantly.

You say you are an avid reader. What books would you recommend to the young person reading this?

I’m a Christian so I recommend the books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes. Other worthy books to read are Unlimited Power by Tony Robbins, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill and the Richest Man in Babylon by George Samuel Clason.

Any lessons about money?