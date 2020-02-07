Wanderlust: Want to travel? Here’s how we do it

Also, when you travel to a new place, interact with the locals. That way, you will learn and save a lot of money and time. Be flexible and a little spontaneous.

Short tours within your county count because at the end of the day, it is all about exploring new places and recording new experiences.

My advice to aspiring travellers is — go for it. Travelling offers you great exposure, and is one of the best teachers around.

By LILYS NJERU

For a long time, vacations were only preserved for the rich. But now, a new crop of millennials is challenging this stereotype. Whether travelling solo or in groups, they are determined to explore the world. A research by American company AARP Travel shows that youth aged between 21 and 37 are travelling more than any other generation, and make plans to go on at least five trips every year. But most of them have just entered the job market, are employed on full time basis, and can hardly afford to pay their bills. How do they meet their travel expectations? Four 'wanderlustful' youngsters tell us.

Daniel Gichuru, 28, Sales and Marketing Executive

Daniel Gichuru.

The first time I travelled was more than a decade ago. I was in primary school when we went on a family vacation in Mombasa during the December holidays.

I can remember the excitement before the trip, and the visits to Fort Jesus, Haller Park and Mamba Village. I still get the same excitement whenever I am planning my trips. It makes me work harder so that I can travel more.

I go on journeys to gain new experiences, and to appreciate the beautiful sites and cultures of the world. I have visited all countries in East Africa, and have been to every part of Kenya except the North Eastern region. I have also visited South Africa and Malawi

I prefer travelling alone or in small groups so that I can make decisions quickly without having to consult too many people. I choose my travel destinations based on my bucket list, and I like visiting unpopular locations so that I acquire unique experiences. For instance, you will find me camping in some remote hill just for the thrill.

I pay for my trips using my salary. And because I am employed on full-time basis, I reserve all my leave days for the trips. And to make things easier on my pocket, I plan ahead. For instance, I am already planning for my Easter holiday trip.

My parents and friends sometimes say that I spend too much money travelling, but I derive so much happiness from it, and I also get networking opportunities which I believe will pay off in the long run. Through the photos I share on Instagram, I have inspired some of my friends to start travelling, and I am planning to create a travel blog soon.

There is no right moment to travel. Start today. Hop into a matatu and visit a town you have never been to before. You will find an affordable but decent place to stay. Explore and enjoy the wanderlust.

Zeddy Msagha, 27, IT Specialist

Zeddy Msagha.

One of my first trips was to Kisite Mpunguti, a small island located on the southern coast of Kenya that is considered the most magnificent marine parks in the country.

First, I visited Wasini Island where the Wavumba people live. I was born and raised in Mombasa, and I knew that Wavumba means ‘people who smell of fish’, but I didn’t know that such a community actually existed, let alone the fact that they have their own language and culture. I learnt that there are only about 500 Wavumbas left, which was quite fascinating.

From Wasini, I took a boat ride to Kisite Mpunguti where I saw the lovely coral reefs and was offered an opportunity to swim with dolphins. This was in 2015 when I first developed a penchant for travelling.

For me, travelling is a necessity. I enjoy interacting with people from different cultures, and I am always curious to learn more about other people’s way of life. Through travelling, I have established long term friendships. Also, I consider travelling to be an investment because the lessons you pick while on the road or in a different country influence the way you think. Social media has also made travelling easier. With one tweet, I can organise a camping or hiking trip, and instantly find people to go along with.

I like travelling in groups just as much as I like travelling alone. Solo travelling is awesome because you can discover so much about yourself. However, being alone in an unfamiliar town or country can be boring. Travelling in groups is obviously cheaper because it is easier to get discounts at hotels or even during flight bookings.

I get my inspiration to travel mostly from reviews on social media and travel blogs, but also from my friends. It is always fun to meet others who are passionate about travelling and to talk about our travel destinations and the memories we recorded there. My bucket list is ever growing.

Everyone asks how I manage to afford my sojourns, and I keep telling them that the only trick is to save, and plan meticulously. Booking a flight ticket or hotel room early is always cheaper than buying it at the last minute. I sometimes forego going to clubs and eating in high end restaurants so that I can save for my travel plans. Also, I practise peasant travelling. I don’t sleep in big hotels or hang out in fancy restaurants. I prefer camping, because then I can cook my own food. When out of the country, I often use apps like couchsurfing which connect travellers to locals who can offer them accommodation for free, or sleep in hostels instead of hotels.

Because I travel a lot, some of my Instagram followers think that I don't work, or that I get paid to travel. Yet I am a hard working IT consultant. I balance my work and excursions perfectly. I don’t spend any of my leave days lounging at home. I use them all to travel.

I once arrived back in the county on a Monday morning and went straight to work despite the fact that I had endured an eight-hour flight. My friends and colleagues constantly ask me questions like — “why would you purchase a ticket to Europe instead of buying land or saving the cash?”

My mother once asked me this, but I explained to her that I have learnt so many valuable lessons through my trips. I do save for emergencies and also set money aside for investments, but leisure travelling is also a priority to me.

Through travelling, I have learnt that there is so much diversity in the world. During a recent trip to Ethiopia, I learnt that their calendar is eight years behind ours! It was in December and I was so shocked to find that children were going to school instead of celebrating the Christmas holiday. In South Africa, I learnt about Ubuntu — that regardless of our differences, we are all one people.

Travelling has also made me more adaptable. I am confident that I can survive in any situation. Once, when on a tour of the Meru National Park, my team got lost inside the park at night and had camp in the middle of nowhere where we heard all kinds of scary animal sounds throughout the night. That is the day I knew that I can survive anything. I often share my adventures on Instagram and Twitter, and I am thinking of starting a travel blog.

When travelling, I always carry my camera, a tent, sleeping bag, torch and flip flops. I also bring apps such as couchsurfing, maps.me and Google maps, which have been really helpful, especially in Germany where the train system is really complicated, and most residents don’t speak English. There is an app that tells you which metro you should use.

Shufaa Yakut, 25, Digital Content Creator

Shufaa Yakut.

My first travel experience was so interesting. It was a long road trip with more than three stops. I live in Mombasa, and the trip had been organised by a group of young artists and techies from Mombasa.

This was in 2016, and I remember having the same excitement I often had every time I went on a school trip. I learnt a lot about tourist sites such as Fort Jesus, Mida Creek and Arabuko Sokoke forest reserve.

That road trip ignited my love for travelling. I started travelling to various destinations within Mombasa, and then out of the Kenyan coast.

I prefer travelling within groups, and all my excursions have been organised by a local travelling company. I have visited various destinations across the 47 counties, including Kakamega Forest, Lake Naivasha, Shimoni and Taita Taveta, so you could say I am more of a domestic traveller, although I have also been to Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Leisure travelling is always present in my list of goals, and I save for it. I work as the head of communications at Swahilipot Hub, an organisation that collaborates with individuals who are talented in arts and technology, and I also do social media marketing for various brands. However, last year I did not travel as much as I wanted because I was overwhelmed at work, and was going through a major transition in my personal life which required me to save more to adjust to my new predicament.

My family members know that I enjoy travelling, but they think I spend too much time away instead of being with them. This is because I usually travel during weekends or on my off days, which are the only times I get time to visit them. To make them know that I care about them, I make an effort of visiting them regularly and talking to them on the phone when I am away.

I have a YouTube channel where I usually document my travel experiences, and its popularity is growing steadily.

When taking daylong trips, I usually carry my phone (sometimes two), a phone charger, an adaptor, power bank, headphones, painkillers, sun glasses, hand sanitiser, wet wipes, lotion, sunscreen, perfume, deodorant, and a small make-up bag.

I have learnt that not all places are camera-friendly, so I always ask before I snap. Also, you’ll always need extra money. Anything can happen. And, oh! Don’t forget to carry an extra bottle of water.

My travel advice for beginners is to start by going on one-day outings, and to travel in groups. This way, you will learn valuable tips and tricks from the others.

Faith Kanja, 26, Communication Consultant

Faith Kanja.

My first memorable voyage was a road trip to Rwanda through Uganda in 2013 with my extended family. I was excited about traversing two new countries, and experiencing new cultures. Being on the road for hours and seeing a variety of breathtaking natural sceneries was exhilarating.

I enjoy travelling. I travel to encounter new people and experiences. New destinations come with new adventures, and there is always a story to tell and a lesson to learn.

I enjoy travelling with others, but I don’t like large groups. At the moment, I travel mostly on my motorcycle, whether it is for short weekend rides within Nairobi or long trips outside the capital city. I plan to travel on my motorcycle to South Africa in the near future.

One of the questions I often get from my friends is how I manage to pay for my journeys. Well, I am lucky to have a job that involves travelling. However, not all my tours are catered for.

I remember when I started riding my bike, my parents were quite concerned about my safety, so I had to keep sending them updates and sharing my live locations regularly to keep them calm. Now, they support and encourage me to explore the world, although some of them still tell me to buy land or save for my future instead of travelling.

But I am careful not to let my excursions overshadow other important aspects of my life. I plan my finances appropriately by making advance bookings and avoiding to travel during holidays.

So far, I have visited Rwanda, Uganda and so many towns in Kenya, my favourites being Turkana and Marsabit.

I share my experiences on Instagram, although I am in the process of creating a YouTube channel so that I can reach a wider audience and share more about my travel experiences.

When on the road, I always ensure that I have my phone, wet wipes, plenty of drinking water, and apps such as Google Maps and Google Photos.