Q: I have a serious problem at work. My boss makes deliberate efforts to frustrate me every day. Sometimes, he keeps me in the office until very late, but does not pay for overtime nor provide transport. I was planning to go back to school, but this is now impossible. My career goals and dreams are all on hold because of him. I feel like my emotional and mental health is at stake. The work environment is too toxic, and I feel like I am wasting my time. I lack the drive, and I am here just for the salary. What are my options?

Your situation sounds terrible. This is not how the workplace should be. Yours sounds like psychological torture! No job is worth risking your health or life for. I suspect that by the time you are writing this, you have tried all internal procedures to address your grievances to no avail. This includes trying to reason with your boss, escalating the matter to your boss’s supervisor or another person in authority, and sharing your concerns with those in charge of employee’s welfare. If you haven’t done any of the above, start today. Make every effort to have your concerns addressed. Every employee is expected to speak up against any form of abuse. Feedback is important and is treasured by many employers because it can help them arrest behaviours or issues that create toxic work environments. By not paying your overtime, your boss is breaching the Employment Act, which is why you have a responsibility to expose his bad leadership traits to your seniors, unless this behaviour is common within the organisation. Nothing will change if you do not speak up.

If you have tried all these interventions and change is not forthcoming, your best option is to quit. Any job that makes you sick and takes away your joy, limits your career growth and makes you miserable is not worth your time. I know your biggest worry is where the next pay check will come from, but you have to choose what is important between your health, career growth and money.

If you stay on, you will never know what it means to work for a caring, empowering employer. There are many good bosses out there who prioritise employees’ welfare, comfort and career development. Who see their subordinates as partners.

A word to any boss who takes pleasure in making others feel insignificant: Get over your insecurity. You will not achieve much by making others feel small. Show your more agreeable side by respecting your subordinates and treating them with dignity. It is said that whoever tries to bring others down is often beneath them. Strive to be the bigger person.​

Mwikali Muthiani - Managing Partner, MillennialHR (@MwikaliN; [email protected])