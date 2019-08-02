However, those who appreciate the extent to which they could positively influence their team members’ career experiences and performance are likely to be more appreciated by their teams.

Q: I have been employed for six years now. During this time, I have had three bosses who have all been likeable and supportive. However, each of these bosses has certain traits that I sometimes struggle to understand. Is there something I can do to become a splendid boss when my time comes?

People encounter many bosses in the course of their careers, none of whom is identical to another. The differences in their personalities, values and attitude in life are apparent in the approaches they adopt in supervising their teams, and how they are in turn perceived as bosses. Some bosses suit certain situations, teams or times better than others, therefore organisational context matters a lot as you look for ways of becoming a good boss.

Organisations that deliberately invest in training their line managers to be better bosses ultimately reap the benefits beyond the bottom-line. Good bosses contribute immensely to a conducive working environment for their teams, without which an organisation may not thrive.

What qualities do you value most in bosses? What do your colleagues consider most commendable or amiable about their bosses? Is it the way they interact with their team members? Is it the kind of examples they set? Is it how they value and inspire their teams? Is it how they admonish and guide those who need correction? Is it their values and character? Is it their disposition? Is it their competence? Consider seeking advice from a boss that you admire, as it may prove useful. Besides academic qualifications and training, there is plenty of material online about how to become a good boss.

Keep in mind that it is impossible to have perfect bosses who will not fall short of their teams’ expectations from time to time. However, those who appreciate the extent to which they could positively influence their team members’ career experiences and performance are likely to be more appreciated by their teams. To inspire a team to achieve success, a leader must interact with, support and listen to their team members with the aim of understanding their viewpoints.

Ask a colleague you trust to share unvarnished feedback about the kind of boss he or she thinks you could make. And always remember that it will be easier to be a good boss if you are already a good team member.