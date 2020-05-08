By FRED GITUKU

Q: I have been a manager for more than 10 years and when I recently asked my supervisor what I need to do to be promoted to her level, she said I need to work on my “executive presence”. I am wondering whether this is a way of telling me I am incapable of rising further up the career ladder. Is executive presence something real? Is achieving set targets not enough?

The attributes required for an individual to join senior leadership could vary from one organisation to another. Different contexts call for different leadership approaches.

For some organisations, the required senior leadership attributes include executive presence. The substance of executive presence can seem nebulous, and few people are able to clearly define it and, much less, identify whether and the extent to which they have it or not.

In her book, Executive Presence: The Missing Link Between Merit and Success, Sylvia Ann Hewlett, economist and expert on workplace issues, defines executive presence as “a heady combination of confidence, poise, and authenticity that convinces the rest of us we are in the presence of someone who’s going places.

Executive presence is not just a measure of performance. Rather, executive presence is a measure of image: whether you signal to others that you “have what it takes”, that you are leadership material”.

She cites a set of desired behaviours that help to project a strong executive presence, including gravitas, communication and appearance.

GAUGE YOURSELF

In the book, Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges, psychologist Amy Cuddy defines presence as:

“The state of being attuned to and being able to comfortably express our true thoughts, feelings, values, and potential.”

This view posits that presence is built from the inside out, and that when you have a high level of awareness and confidence in who you are and what you represent, you project a sense of confidence to which people are instinctively attuned.

How is executive presence defined in your organisation? Seek clear, varied feedback and introspect on the extent to which you bear executive presence.

Can you identify any developmental areas you need to address? How well do you understand your disposition, interests, strengths, and values?

How might you connect more deeply with others? Are you able to handle a social crisis? How good are your public speaking skills?