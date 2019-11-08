Rather than just a job, your prospective employer should make an effort to help you reach your full potential.

A good work environment is necessary for your physical and emotional wellbeing.

I recently attended a job interview and was successful. However, I am confused about whether to accept the position or not. The recruiters are offering me a good compensation package, but the organisation is a startup that is less than five years old and for this, I am a little skeptical.

Also, they said they will put me on probation for three months, earning half salary. What are the key aspects to consider before accepting a job offer?

Congratulations on your success. Indeed, there are various factors that should be put into consideration before accepting a job offer. Technology has brought about new challenges in many industries today.

Therefore, key among the questions you should ask yourself is: Are you going into a growing industry or one whose collapse is imminent?

You would rather work for an organisation that assures you of a modest salary over a long period, than jump into one that promises you a big salary that they cannot sustain. Evaluate the company’s performance before you make a decision.

The bulk of your time is spent in the office and therefore, it is important to aspire to work in places where you will feel inspired, rather than where almost all employees are depressed. That organisation should be a place you are eager to go to every morning.

Advertisement

Check and confirm that there are clearly defined values that guide employees’ behaviour, a good culture, and a strict set of rules governing how employees relate with their peers and superiors.

A good work environment is necessary for your physical and emotional wellbeing.

Now that you’ve already gotten the job, take a step back and review the whole recruitment process. How were you treated during the interview?

Did the interview start on time? If not, did anyone apologise? What about the front office staff? How courteous were they? Did the staff look happy?

Is the employer’s brand respected? Remember that your current workplace could have a bearing on how your next employer perceives you.

Rather than just a job, your prospective employer should make an effort to help you reach your full potential. Study the compensation package and ensure that it is worth the change.