Q. I have a nagging uncle who has a habit of visiting me at my workplace during working hours to engage me in endless family banter. I don’t know how to tell him this is not acceptable since I fear his reaction. I also don’t want to embarrass him, however, I am afraid my supervisors are not taking this well because it is eating into my working hours. Should I run the risk of a sack or should I face my relative and tell him the truth?

Usher 2019 with confidence and decisiveness. You now have to choose what is more important to you, entertaining an idle uncle, or protecting a job that provides you with income that you value. Your uncle is an adult and is aware that a workplace is not the place to pass time. For him to have so much time on his hands means that he perhaps has no regular job or does not have a strict employer.

While to many readers this may seem like a no-brainer, I understand your desire to minimise family conflict by choosing to bear this discomfort, which now threatens your job. This may have a lot to do with the kind of relationship you have had in the past — perhaps your family owes him favours. Even though this may be the case, I urge you to take a moment and picture his reaction once he hears you have lost your job. Would he be shocked and devastated or will he welcome your sacking?

You need to talk to him, explain that the situation is uncomfortable and that your job is on the line. Let him know that it is more suitable to meet outside working hours when he has issue to discuss. If his intentions are good, he will understand and probably apologise for putting your job at risk. If he gets upset and becomes patronising, it will be clear his intentions are not good and you will definitely need another strategy.

Think of sending an emissary, someone he looks up to or respects who, once briefed on the situation, will find a suitable way of passing the message candidly but firmly without putting you in trouble. You may also consider talking to your bosses and opening up to them about your predicament since, as you say, they have warned you and are closely watching you.