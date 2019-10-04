I was recently promoted to a position that needs skills that are beyond my primary training. I passed the interview and impressed the panel, but I feel that I need some additional training to cope better in this new role. How can I ask my manager to invest in my developmental training without making him view me as incompetent?

Congratulations on your promotion. It is impressive that you are already thinking about the skills you need to execute your new mandate efficiently. But before you get intimidated and start doubting yourself, trust that your boss. He knows that you have what it takes to do the job, and that is why you are on that seat, and not anyone else. You may be worried about a key skill that you feel you are lacking, but be careful not to dismiss every other factor that makes you a suitable fit. Good managers promote their staff not because they have every skill required for the job, but because they demonstrate great potential, attitude and technical capability to deliver. Good bosses don’t just throw their newly promoted staff into the deep end to swim. They are keen to support them as they settle in their new roles. That support is best initiated by you, so feel free to approach your boss with confidence.

One approach to resolve your challenge would be to keenly review the job description with the view of understanding the role, its challenges and requirements. Armed with this information, prepare a work plan that highlights the key deliverables, including the resources and support you need from your boss. Include a capacity development plan for yourself, linking it to the work that needs to be done. Be clear to demonstrate how lack of a proper plan to empower you with this skill is likely to affect key deliverables. Another approach would be to look for ways to self-develop. This can happen in two ways. You could ask your boss or another experienced person to mentor you in the new role, or speak to your HR manager, as most organisations always have a plan to support those who’ve recently been promoted. It is possible that there is an in-house development programme that you could benefit from.

The other option could be for you to consider self-sponsored training. The importance of self-development can never be overstated, as it helps set you apart from others. Identify the skills you need, and create a plan on how you will acquire them through online courses, weekend or evening classes. This way you are being proactive, and your boss is likely to be more supportive. He may even offer to reimburse your expenses, or allow you to take some time off to study for exams. It is your responsibility to upgrade your skills. The knowledge you gain will enhance your capabilities, and increase your competitiveness for future roles. Always endeavor to grow because if you do not, you will end up settling for less.