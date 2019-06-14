The time frame depends on the seniority of the role and the number of interviews agreed upon.

Q. After an interview, is it a good idea to reach out to a potential employer or will it be interpreted as unprofessional behaviour? What is the acceptable time frame to make this call? In case I am not considered for the position, how should I respond?

At the end of the interview when you are given an opportunity to ask questions, you can politely ask your interviewers when to expect feedback.

Some organisations state in the advertisement that any canvassing will lead to disqualification. Therefore, when dealing with such employers be careful since any attempt to reach out to the interview may be misconstrued as canvassing. In this case my advice would be that you wait for the employer to reach out to you.

However, some organisations do not view it as canvassing when you follow up with the potential employer and find out the progress of the interview process. If by any chance you know a member of the panel from other personal or professional interactions, please be careful since this might be misconstrued as favouritism and might deny you an otherwise good opportunity.

It is advisable to communicate with HR through an email. The wording of the email, should not endear yourself to the potential employer. It should be a short, clear message following up on the progress of the interview. Word of caution here, only follow up once the agreed date for the feedback has passed.

The time frame depends on the seniority of the role and the number of interviews agreed upon. Some organisations have a prolonged interview process which might involve psychometric test, panel interview and an actual assignment that is presented to the interview panel. only follow up once the agreed date for the feedback has passed.

There is a new trend that has emerged and is practiced by several organisations, where the candidate has to interact and work with the actual team, before the final recruitment decision is made. If, after your inquiry you don’t get any response, take it that they found a more suitable candidate and continue with your search.

Some organisations send regret letters, but others don’t due to the overwhelming number of applications. If the employer expects many applications, it is good to indicate on the advertisement that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. This way, those who do not receive any response will know they were unsuccessful. It is advisable not to respond to the regret letter. The decision not to hire you will not change because you have responded. Use the time that you would have spent responding to look for another opportunity.

Jane Muiruri - Senior HR Manager