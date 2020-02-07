How did you carry yourself during the interview? Sometimes, getting to the interview stage not enough to earn you a job.

Q: I am so stressed and frustrated. I recently applied for a job through the company website, was called to an interview where I was made to take three online tests, and then I went through two live interviews. After all this, they hired my friend who is a lot less qualified than I am in terms of academic qualifications and years of experience. How could they do this to me? How can I feel better about myself? I feel so useless. Could my friend have bribed the interview panel?

The sole purpose of interviews is to get the right candidate for the job through an elimination process. Through interviews, employers look for the most suitable candidates through different interviewing techniques depending on the nature of the role. Interviewers look for technical skills, experience, ability to work as part of a team, and soft skills like problem solving, effective communication, good work ethics among others.

Experience is very important, but is sometimes overrated. Employers have found out that they are better off hiring an employee with limited experience but who has the capacity to learn through training. Modern interviewers hire individuals with admirable attitudes, then train them in the skills required.

A candidate could also be experienced in a particular profession, but lack specific skills which may be desired at the new workplace. With the right attitude, and as long as they are receptive to training, they can learn and adapt quickly.

How did you carry yourself during the interview? Sometimes, getting to the interview stage not enough to earn you a job. There are many CV experts who assist candidates draft very impressive CVs, but when taken through a rigorous interview process, a mismatch is found between the document presented, and the candidate’s abilities.

It is good to have a well prepared CV, but make sure you know everything that is in it so that you can authenticate the competencies and experience levels stated therein.

I wonder how you know your friend lacks the experience required for the role. The interview might have considered other attributes as explained above, that gave her a competitive advantage. How did the conversation between you and you’re your interviewers progress during the interview?

You must always present yourself as a result-oriented person who proposes solutions, can adapt easily, and can fit into a team. It might be worthy to celebrate your friend and while at it, get a few tips on what endeared her to the recruiters.

You didn’t go through that rigorous process in vain. See it as an opportunity to learn, and use this experience to prepare adequately for the next interview.