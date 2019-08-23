Their concept of success in life may also take an entirely different architecture from that of their parents.

While the parental effort made to provide for, guide and support them to succeed in their careers is essential, children will at some point make their own choices regarding their lives.

Parents have to contend with the reality that their children’s lives may take different courses from their own, or those that they desire for them.

My son is in his fourth year of university, taking a degree course in Engineering. However, he says that he wants to become a preacher, and is actually taking a course in Theology. As his parent, I am deeply concerned about his ability to succeed in life, and fend for himself and his family with his current aspirations. How can I help him?

A story is told of a young man who, upon obtaining an honours degree in Medicine at one of the top European universities, went home and solemnly bequeathed it to his parents saying: “Finally, here’s your degree in Medicine for your fulfilment, according to your desire for my education. Now I can go on to pursue long distance truck driving, a profession I have always wanted for myself.”

That story might appear a little dramatic, but it is worth pondering over. As a parent, it is your duty to provide your children with the best possible foundation on which they can build a successful life. As such, part of your duty is to invest in their education. Besides offering parental guidance, another important aspect you could consider, is to expose your children to individuals in various professions, as this may open their minds to a broader variety of career possibilities.

Parents have to contend with the reality that their children’s lives may take different courses from their own, or those that they desire for them. While the parental effort made to provide for, guide and support them to succeed in their careers is essential, children will at some point make their own choices regarding their lives.

Their concept of success in life may also take an entirely different architecture from that of their parents. You may have a huge responsibility to prepare him for success in life as a parent, but your son will ultimately chart his own path in life.

How much time have you spent discussing your view of Engineering and its benefits, with your son?

How much do you know about what becoming a preacher means to him? Do you understand how he views career success, and the difference he wants to make in the world?

Can he only be successful in life if he becomes an engineer? What is your greatest desire for his life? Would you have misgivings if he could fend for his family and be content as a reverend?

Whatever the case, remember that someone’s child will need to take the pulpit when you take the pew.