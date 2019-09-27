Regardless of the nature of disagreement, it is ill advised to publicly embarrass your boss or make them appear inadequate, as this will in most cases negatively affect you.

Some disagreements with your boss bear the potential to afflict damage to your career and therefore it is important to handle them carefully.

Q: I recently had a heated argument with my boss about the approach he had proposed to take to monetise my idea. I tried to explain my point of view, but he wasn’t willing to listen. Afterwards he became very hostile and unapproachable. He has told the other section heads that I am bullish and annoying. Did I do something wrong? Should I always agree with the boss? Please advice.

Disagreement with a boss can cause discomfort and may impede your ability to work effectively. It is however unlikely that you will always share an opinion with your boss because your perspectives are bound to differ in the course of work. The focus should therefore be on how to handle disagreements, rather than grudgingly agreeing with your boss all the time.

Some disagreements with your boss bear the potential to afflict damage to your career and therefore it is important to handle them carefully. Regardless of the nature of disagreement, it is ill advised to publicly embarrass your boss or make them appear inadequate, as this will in most cases negatively affect you.

There are some considerations you could bear in mind to help you productively navigate differences of opinion between you and your boss. First, you need to be certain that you are right concerning the position you have taken.

Few things will undermine your credibility faster than challenging your boss without having the facts to back your argument up. Carelessly leaning on your instincts without verifying the facts insinuates arrogance.

Secondly, consider whether the matter in question is enough to warrant a disagreement. There are impertinent or inconsequential matters that you would do well to ignore. If your boss mispronounces a colleague’s name or misspells a word during a presentation where her boss is present, it may not be useful to raise the matter immediately.

Advertisement

Employ your judgement to assess the necessity of stoking a disagreement unless you wish to appear ostentatious or inordinately antagonistic.

Thirdly, consider your approach. In an informal setting, it might be appropriate to cite your different view while a formal situation would call for a more discreet approach such as meeting your boss privately to express your opposing view, bearing in mind the people present, and her temperament.

It is important to ensure that you do not use disrespectful, condescending or provocative language. The goal should be to offer help without accentuating your differences.

After all, you belong to the same team and share overall objectives. Not least, evaluate your personal motives for disagreement. Are you keen on proving that your boss is wrong, or to make something right for the benefit of your team?