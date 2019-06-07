Q: I work in a shoe company. We are two in my department. We speak a lot and even go to lunch together, however, she has started behaving as if we are in competition. She wants her name on every report we prepare and writes emails to the boss without copying me, unlike before. Then whenever there is an error in a joint report, she blames me. How do I deal with this?

The best way to save the situation is to voice your concerns and try to understand what is driving this sudden change in behaviour. Keeping silent and hoping things will quickly get back to normal may take long, and by then the situation may be untenable. I don’t know how long you have been working together, but this may have a bearing on the developing situation. If you have had a long working relationship and enjoyed the openness you state for a long time, something other than jealousy could have triggered the change. First, try and check if there are any internal or external conditions influencing this change. Internally, could the boss be demanding more of her, or elevating her to a senior status without due process? Or could an external situation be creating this sense of insecurity? When you understand the possible driver, your conversation needs to be geared towards letting your friend know that you are there to support her. A statement like ‘ I’ve noticed that you are not as open in our conversations as you were in the past. Whatever is bothering you, please know that I am here to help’. Be ready to state some of the changes you’ve seen and state them so as to steer the conversation in the right direction.

Also, if you have only worked with her for a short time, perhaps her intentions to be friendly and warm to you were intended to take advantage of your relationship to advance her career. There is no perfect way to ascertain this, but it is best to start a conversation and state what has changed as openly as possible, and why it makes you uncomfortable. A statement like “I am not happy with the way our relationship is developing, I feel like lately you are pushing the boundaries on xyz. I would like us to discuss this and agree on how we are going to work and support each other to deliver our objectives.” Judging from her response you will know how to protect your interests. If she is truly in competition, then do your job diligently, say no to her demands, be civil and cordial in your interactions and manage a good working relationship with your supervisor.