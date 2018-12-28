PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Salome Nduta

By DAISY OKOTI

More by this Author

As a youth, Salome became conscious about her surroundings. She observed, listened and tried to question and understand the situation that her family was in, for instance, not being allowed by the area chief, (Salome and her family lived in Korogocho Slums) to seal off the gaping holes on the roof of their home before parting with some money. This meant that during the rainy seasons, they would be forced to move sufurias and basins around to deal with the problem of a leaking roof. It was experiences such as these that set her on the path towards activities of awareness creation on social ills be it children rights, land rights, poor governance and violations of Human Rights.

What other experiences led you here?

Realising the challenges that we found ourselves in, myself and nine other young people formed the Slum Dolphin youth group, whose focus was to sensitise locals through theatre about how much power they wielded over the chiefs who demanded bribes from them. That was my first experience of what an organised group could achieve. The use of theatre also addressed other issues of concern to Korogocho people beyond housing rights.

The other experience that solidified my interest in human rights activism was the forceful evictions that were taking place in informal settlements and open air markets in Nairobi. The bulldozers would come very early in the morning and flatten all the houses, leaving families distraught, with no place to go. I could not understand how a fellow human being could be so mean to destroy what a poor person owned all in the name of following orders.

Soon after this incident, I joined Muungano wa Wanavijiji, a federation of informal settlements and became its secretary and got involved in its advocacy programme, which championed human rights. My other influence was the number of children of school-going age in Korogocho who did not go to school because their parents could not afford the schooling requirements. I was lucky to have had a mother who, despite not getting an education herself, knew importance of school, and so worked tirelessly to ensure that we all got educated. I therefore saw an opportunity to give back to society when in 1992, Action Aid Kenya International came to Korogocho and started Non-Formal Education (NFE) and Functional Adult Literacy (FAL) programs that offered education to the less privileged.

Having completed Form Four and narrowly missing to join university, coupled with the fact that the parallel program was expensive, I opted to become a NFE and FAL teacher. This opened the door for me and gave Korogocho children and adults like my mum (who was my FAL student) an opportunity to gain education.

What does your job entail?

I currently work as a Protection Officer with the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders- Kenya (NCHRDK). My job involves working with activists and human rights defenders — I equip them with necessary skills and knowledge to do their work better.

How did you arrive at this space where you are confident about where you come from and do not feel limited by your background?

It’s been a journey of self-awareness and awakening. Initially, I was shy of sharing or even thinking that I come from Korogocho. I lacked self-esteem because that is what such a background does — it strips you of self-esteem, confidence and identity. After getting the opportunity to interact with the outside world (through theatre that highlighted key governance issues in Kenya that could not be discussed through other means without police interference), the first glimpse of appreciation of not just our work but who we were emerged.

Another awakening happened when I first boarded a plane and travelled to South Africa through Muungano wa Wanavijiji to visit the federation there and various settlements, among them Soweto. I realised that our situation in Korogocho was not an isolated case. I resolved to work for the betterment of our slum, and the starting point was identifying myself as Koch-born. I realised that identifying with my background bred sympathy and strength in equal measures, so I chose to focus on the positives of my background and work towards becoming the person I wanted to be.

Who has been your greatest inspiration?

I have taken attributes from several individuals and emulated them to make me a whole person. The first person to challenge me about my ability was my mother, whom I can describe as the epitome of sheer strength and resolve. I saw my mother eke a living from odd jobs and almost scavenging to build herself an income, in the process seeing us (myself and my four siblings) through school.

Fr. Alex Zanotelli, a Catholic priest based in Korogocho, made us feel that we belonged as he challenged us and our efforts to build a better Korogocho and a better Kenya. The Bible study sessions led me to ask questions such as what I was doing to change the system and structures in place.

What was your greatest worry when you were in your 20s?

I was afraid of getting a child or children in the environment I grew up and not being able to bring them up comfortably.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The most challenging was the confrontations between the police, especially during dispersal of demonstrations, arrests and of course the branding and propaganda against human rights activists as peddling their master’s agenda.

How can young campaigners prepare for challenges of the profession, such as those you have gone through, including assaults, beatings and arrests?

Psychological preparedness, building of networks of support through reaching out and offering support to others. You also need to enhance your knowledge and understanding of issues affecting society and legal frameworks that they are hinged on as well as understanding who has the mandate to deal with the issues. Also, always create time for your own well-being and self-care if you intend to go far and reduce burnout.

What significance does the award you won in Scotland (Scottish Bar International Award) have to you?

The award first and foremost goes to show that the work of defenders is recognised and appreciated out there. Personally, it affirms that my contribution toward making humanity achieve their full potential and become better has been recognised. It puts my name among those who have contributed to make Kenya a better place.

It affirms that women, like men, have and continue to play a major role as change makers, and that in all the liberation struggles of making Kenya a better place, the woman has been in the forefront. As a woman defender, I feel proud of my achievements, and this makes me more energised to go higher.

What training opportunities in Kenya exist for young people who want to get their teeth in this field?