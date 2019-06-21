Movie Review: Always Be My Maybe
Now, every movie I watch with an Asian-oriented cast is always going to be compared with blockbuster hit Crazy Rich Asians, and with good reason — CRA broke the box office boundaries of what could be seen as a successful film, and took no prisoners.
Always Be My Maybe was released on a smaller screen — Netflix — but it has actors and a storyline just as worthy, with the same romcom flair.
FIXES PLUMBING IN HER HEART
Wong plays an incredibly successful chef about to open up a new restaurant in her hometown, with a fiancé who doesn't really seem to want to get married and a personal assistant with almost no filter.
Her hometown also means her old hometown flings — namely, Park, who is dating a hippie and still playing for the band he played for in high school.
He hasn't moved on from what he was, but she may or may not have moved from her feelings for him — but they'll discover whether this is for sure after he fixes the plumbing in her heart — err, I mean, house.