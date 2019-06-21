Movie Review: Always Be My Maybe

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Now, every movie I watch with an Asian-oriented cast is always going to be compared with blockbuster hit Crazy Rich Asians, and with good reason — CRA broke the box office boundaries of what could be seen as a successful film, and took no prisoners.

Always Be My Maybe was released on a smaller screen — Netflix — but it has actors and a storyline just as worthy, with the same romcom flair.

FIXES PLUMBING IN HER HEART

Wong plays an incredibly successful chef about to open up a new restaurant in her hometown, with a fiancé who doesn't really seem to want to get married and a personal assistant with almost no filter.

Her hometown also means her old hometown flings — namely, Park, who is dating a hippie and still playing for the band he played for in high school.