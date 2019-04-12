Seven online jobs that can mint you money

By JAMES KAHONGEH

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Google co-founder Larry Page and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are inarguably some of the richest men on the planet. One factor stands out regarding this quartet: they have made their vast fortunes from largely online-based ventures.

Online job platforms Upwork and Freelancers Union in a 2017 study, predicted that by 2027, more than half of the world’s workforce will constitute freelancers. The study also showed that already, nearly 50 percent of millennials are freelancing in different jobs. The majority of these millennials are students.

When the concept of working online started a decade ago, it was easy to dismiss it as a flash in the pan. Many doubted the viability of online jobs, while others had reservations about the possibility of growth.

Today, these doubts are no more. More and more professionals are taking up online jobs on a full-time basis. Opportunities keep growing. An online gig is as good a job as a traditional job, the office-bound jobs.

This week, we discuss some of the opportunities on the digital space that remain attractive to professionals who prefer to work remotely.

Virtual assistant

Does clerical work and bookkeeping tasks, responding to media and business inquiries, writing and creating content for businesses excite you? Would you love to do this type of job remotely? A virtual assistant’s job would be right for you.

According to online financial platform Investopedia, a virtual assistant is an independent contractor who provides administrative services to clients while operating outside of the client’s office. Virtual assistants may also handle travel arrangements for their clients, schedule appointments for business people and even store records online.

Pay for virtual assistants ranges between Sh4,500 and Sh7,500 per hour in developed countries, according to personal finance blog The Simple Dollar. Since the job is web-based, the disparity in pay between developed and third world countries is insignificant.

Blogger

Many people operate blogs today. It could be a personal blog where you share your life experiences or a business platform to make money. Over the years, blogging has becoming one of the key activities online. To be a blogger, you do not need to run your own blog. Today, even commercial companies have a blogging site where personalised stories of consumer experience, stories and feedback are shared. Such companies hire bloggers to create and process content for their audiences. This job allows you to work from a restaurant, from home or even while on holiday.

Call-centre representative

Whenever you call your service provider, do you imagine that the attendant who receives your call sits in an office setting? While call-centre reps would sit in an office receiving calls and responding to queries from subscribers and clients some years back, most call-centre reps today work remotely. With training on different services, having a good voice and a computer connected to a network, being a call-centre representative is one of the most flexible jobs in this age. Besides, these professionals handle the same type of queries every day, making their jobs less demanding.

Translator

Globalisation has enabled professionals to work in all parts of the world. Additionally, brands seeking to penetrate foreign markets usually work with agents who understand local markets to help them attain their goals. Entities that seek to have a strong digital imprint often have several language options on their websites. An example is international broadcasters. This work is usually done by translators, who help to convert text from the original language to other languages so that it reaches speakers of as many languages as possible. Translators do not work from a centralised location. With an internet connection and proficiency in several languages, you can translate text for different entities for an income, by even working from a different country.

Web developer

You may have wanted to construct a personal website or to brand an already existing website to suit your needs. As such, you had to engage the services of a web designer or developer. After giving out the specifications of how you want your website to look like, the technician often leaves to work remotely. Web developers do not have to sit in an office to execute the instructions given. They will often consult you and give updates on their progress. Sometimes, you may not even get to meet with your developer. If you prefer to work from the comfort of your home, learning to design and develop websites might just be the job to cushion you from the hustles of a daily commute to work.

Freelance writer

Most modern companies, especially content companies, do not employ full-time. High cost of operations, stiff competition and shrinking markets compels such businesses to hire professional writers on contract. This arrangement allows professionals to work independently and to engage as many clients as possible. As a freelancer, you are able to determine how much you earn based on how much content you contribute. Freelancing also allows people to be actively engaged while pursuing other interests such as studies.

Data entry specialist