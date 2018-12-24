By HILLARY KIMUYU

It is that time of the year when the city is almost empty, with most people away on holiday. For those stuck in Nairobi, do not fret. Here are a few places that you can go to celebrate Christmas on a budget.

1. The Nairobi Safari Walk – Take a walk on the boardwalk as you check out the animals such as the rare bongo, white rhino and albino zebra as well as big cats, antelopes and primates. It is also home to some 150 species of local trees. Let the kids enjoy a moment at the Children’s museum. Do not forget to carry drinking water, picnic items, binoculars, camera, hat, sunscreen, sunglasses and a guidebook.

2. A picnic at Uhuru Park – Located at the heart of the city, this is an ideal place for couples and family. The park also offers fun activities for children like slides and boat rides.

Children have fun at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, on December 12, 2018. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

3. Night Church Service at All Saints Cathedral – Christmas is the day when Christians commemorate the birth of Christ. If you want to spend time honouring this day, be sure to attend the Christmas watchnight service at All Saints Cathedral on the 24th of December at 1pm until the 25th December at 1am. This is a very crucial time for Christians and what better way to celebrate than share the day with people of the same faith.

4. Nairobi National Museum, Snake Park and Botanical Garden – Visit the national museum to view the permanent art exhibitions and collections of Kenyan history. You can also view the different types of snakes and watch as the crocodiles are fed. The botanical garden features different species of plants in a thematic display.

5. Indoor rock climbing at Diamond Plaza – This is for those looking for something really unique. Whether you are a professional or a first timer, young or old, Blue Sky Climbing Gym located at Diamond Plaza will offer a great opportunity for indoor rock climbing for fun or practice.

6. Hiking at Karura Forest – Karura forest on Limuru Road is the complete package for anyone who loves nature. Karura will work for couples, families and even a group of families. Here you can hike in the forest and you can do this with your pets. Cycling is also something you could do and after all the walking, cycling and hiking, have a cute picnic. While there, take photos in the wild to capture the memorable moments.

The Giraffe Centre, Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

7. Giraffe Centre – Activities include: feeding the giraffes, learning about the centre’s activities in the auditorium and taking a 105-kilometre nature walk in the Nature Sanctuary as you see animals and birds.

8. Visit the Mamba Village – This is a crocodile sanctuary that will give you a great indoor and outdoor experience. Other animals found on the farm include ostriches, giraffes and rabbits.

