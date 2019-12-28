Let’s fess up, it’s not possible to do it all . Joan Thatiah writes it time women learnt to ask for help

By JOAN THATIAH

At the beginning of this year, I was nursing a colicky baby and planning a wedding. Juggling that with work and trying to stay sane is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I worked on my laptop in the dead of the night with a crying baby rocking on my chest and dashed out of the office exhausted on many evenings to meet wedding vendors across town. Through these chaos, I learnt what has been my greatest life lesson this year – I can’t and I shouldn’t try to do it all.

A year ago, I was fascinated with women who seem to effortlessly balance grueling careers, motherhood and a thriving social life. I spent a great deal of time wondering and researching on just what the secret to striking this balance was. Then I met a highflying career woman who told me that she has been a great mother and she has kicked ass at the office – but not at the same time.

Redefining my idea of success

For a long time, the idea of a successful woman has been one who is a great wife, mother, is at the top of her career and who looks great and also feels great about her life. We are a generation of women who believes that we need to do all this and without any help.

Just take a look at our television screens or scroll down Instagram. There are endless images and videos of women who seem to be doing great at their careers, have a bunch of well-adjusted children and who never seen to have a weave-strand out of place. The pressure!

This year, I’ve learnt that success isn’t in striving to be all these things at the same time because it’s impossible. Success is in finding out what of all these things is important to you at any given time. There should be no shame in wanting to go back to work when your child is three months old just as there shouldn’t be in wanting to take a year off your career to nurse your child.

Find out what’s important to you and let others do the rest. If you take a hard look at the life of the high flying woman you look up to, you will see that she asks for help. Sometimes, this takes the form of hiring someone to do some of the things for her.

I attended a family event a few weekends ago where an older woman sought to correct us younger women on how we wrongly run our households. She seemed miffed that there are women who do not cook all the meals in their houses or who delegate doing the laundry. She insisted that a full woman is one who does everything at the home front but also works outside the home to contribute to the family’s finances.