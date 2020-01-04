By BETT KINYATTI

More by this Author

It is only the 4th day of 2020 – I can bet you have heard the words ‘New Year’s resolutions’ so many times already that you groaned hard when you got to this page. I am chuckling just imagining the look on your face.

Hate them or love them, New Year’s resolutions are the bane of the New Year.

I suggest you get comfortable because you’ll bump into these words in just about every corner of every street in this town and on the internet for many weeks to come.

Where do you stand with resolutions? I much prefer to refer to them as goals.

I set mine in the final quarter of the year – sometime in late September, early October. Sometimes it’s a mad rush to complete what I had set out to achieve but hadn’t.

Other times it’s to accept that the year is a wrap and to repurpose the goals for the next year.

Advertisement

Maturity and age have done a number on how I set my goals. Now they’re a roadmap to a destination that reshapes with time; they’re no longer a goal post I kick my life’s ball into.

I caught up with four women to pick their brains on resolutions.

****

Wendy Waweru, 46, married with five kids and a dog, founder, MyCurves Kenya

I take a few plans and work to keep them:

“New Year’s resolutions are, to me, a lighthouse that guides you on where you want to go. It’s a prayer on how you’d love your year to unfold.

I usually begin to think about my resolutions in October. Nowadays, I’m more practical and realistic than before. I don’t make a list of 500 things I want to achieve.

I pick out three significant goals, five at maximum, and work on those.

Getting to your goal is based on the small decisions and actions you take every day. This is why I’m intentional about taking stock with my accountability partners every month.

I used to be my own accountability partner but I realised that if you want to achieve something, tell someone about it.

Tell more people if you want to be held more accountable. My accountability partners are my team at MyCurves, my kids, my overbearing sisters and a fist of friends. For business, you need a coach and business mentors to push you.

TASK MANAGER

One of the goals I’m most proud to have achieved – and one I’m still workings on in the present – is to be an intentional mother to my five children, and inspire them to their full potential.

I think we’re getting somewhere. I’d always resolved to go back into business after working in corporate for 10 years. I’m now three years into MyCurves and its full steam ahead.

Losing weight has been on my agenda for 20 years; my son is now 21. It’s one of the resolutions I’m most disappointed to have not met.

This is a resolution that usually sounds nice when you share with other people, but putting it into action is a different story.

I’m well into my 40s and my objective now is to eat healthy and exercise in moderation.

Halfway through this year I started using Task Manager, it’s an app where I create a weekly to-do list.

It’s been useful in keeping in me on track with my goals. I also create a vision board of my goals.

Pictures or videos resonate more than words, especially when you’re going through a hard time or you need inspiration."

* * * *

Angela Mwali, 31, engaged, mother of one, training consultant

Accountability partner helps:

"I am very private with my resolutions; I hardly share them with anyone.

But some resolutions do need accountability partners; you really can’t achieve them on your own. I’ll reach out to a family member to keep me accountable.

Over time, I’ve learned that New Year’s resolutions can be a complete waste of time if you don’t couple them with the unwavering commitment required to achieve them. Only then do they become transformational.

My resolutions are not targets to be achieved but a new way of life. I check in on my progress continuously.

It’s difficult to decide which goal I’m most proud of achieving but if I must, I’d go with the one resolution that keeps recurring.

Not because I keep failing at it, but because I think there’s no end to it. Every year, in my own ways, I want to make for a better mum, better partner, better daughter, better sister, better colleague and better friend. I want to be a better human being.

CONTINUOUS MONITORING

Back in my 20s, I’d forget most of my resolutions by March. Now I make fewer and more meaningful resolutions along these lines of bettering myself as a human being.

And I remind myself about them often. I realised that monitoring them periodically – say quarterly – makes them seem less monstrous.

Every December, I spend a lot of time away from my usual work routines. I may go out of town, have a meal or a drink alone, and meditate more.

Spending time alone provides an opportune time to reflect about my life and what I want to do in the coming year."

* * * *

Kanyi Ohawa, 44, married with four children, founder, All & Sundry Limited

I’m learning to take small sure steps:

"End of year is a great time to take stock of the year past and course correct.

I always want to take some time off in January so I can strategise and plan for the year, but this doesn’t always happen.

Mohamed Ali once said, ‘Everyone has a plan until you get hit in the face.’

I don’t feel that New Year Resolutions work, though – it’s almost like setting yourself up to fail. I think it’s mostly because of its name. ‘Planning’ sounds so much better than ‘New Year Resolutions’.

There are plans I made in the past and was really proud of myself for achieving.

Like when I decided to pick my niche market in graphic design and branding and stick to it. When I purposed to really get to know my children.

When I decided to focus more on what I think about myself and less about what people think of me.

There are several other plans I made and was disappointed to not achieve: financial targets, health and wellness targets, personal growth targets.

KEEP LEARNING

I’m especially disappointed with my health and wellness targets because I seem to start and stop.

I’m so blessed to have a bunch of close friends who are entrepreneurs like me, with whom we share our dreams and plans with, and call each other out if need be.

They keep me accountable. I take stock with them every quarter so that if need be, I can course correct.

Truthfully, I have not mastered one way to achieve my plans. What works today will fail miserably next year.

I’m however learning that when I give my word about doing something, I should keep it.

I’m also learning how to make plans that have bigger impact, but that start really small with bite-size steps."

* * * *

Jordan Awori, 31, cultural interior decor expert

"Nothing much changes for me from December 31 to January 1 other than the fact that I have to constantly correct the year when writing out dates.

What it shows me, though, is that people will live through an entire year while they aren’t fully happy; they have the power to make a change to most of their issues – if they wanted to – but they wait for some momentous occasion called the New Year to find the guts to try. Why?

I used to depend on other people to see me through my goals but that has failed me.

Not because they don’t care for me and my goals but because we all have other things to deal with in our own lives.

It isn’t fair to give your burdens to others. Now I’m my own accountability partner, and it’s working great for me. I’ve been able to see myself through some demanding goals.

Like going vegan for nine months and quitting alcohol for close to three years ago.

HAVING CONTROL

Three goals I still struggle with are reducing my social media consumption, the amount of TV series and movies I watch, and killing my addiction to sugar. (I honestly need to start some form of AA for sugar addicts because I have a serious problem. Even writing the word ‘sugar’ makes me crave cake.)

If I could get these three things under control I’d be the resolution queen.

What defeats me is that there is no sure way of meeting your resolutions. And even if there were a perfect formula, then I haven’t found it.

I don’t know how I went from drinking alcohol weekly (if not more often) to stopping completely yet I can’t stop myself from checking my social media pages.

I usually set my goals during my birthday in August. I consider my birthday my new year. That’s also the time I take stock with myself.