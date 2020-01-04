By BETT KINYATTI

It is only fair that we start our 2020 conversation with a gratitude list.

When you list down what you have, you will realise just how blessed you already are. Gratitude positions you to receive more blessings.

I am grateful for this column and for you, our readers. It was one of my goals in 2019 to become a columnist.

Not just because it is cool to say, ‘I’m a magazine columnist’, but also because I have a restless alter ego. Her name is Makena.

She bursts forth whenever I am writing, and she bounces on the balls of her feet when it has anything to do with money. You will want to say hi to her.

I am grateful to my Ol’Man for teaching me the values of integrity and frugality. He is a father from the 50s, you know how men from this generation were with expressing themselves.

I learned more from Ol’Man’s actions than from his words. His actions said, “Never take what is not yours, even if no one is watching. Be content with what you have worked hard for – what you earn from your own sweat is enough. You have enough.”

BUDGET-MAKING

We are seven kids at home. Round up the folks and you have a football team.

Frugality is an eventuality when you are operating on a shoestring budget but still need to tick purchases off your budget.

You are forced to become creative within these constraints, as my Ol’Man did.

So ask yourself, should I buy this rug off Instagram and have it delivered to my door (at Sh20,000) or should I make the unpleasant trip to Garissa Lodge (to get it at Sh6,000)?

Should I buy my baby’s playing clothes brand new from a mall or second-hand from Toi Market?

I am grateful to my mum for showing me how to cultivate the abundance mindset. Mum was a lower primary school class teacher for 30 years.

What the service commission brackets as PP1. Mum did not earn much but she had the discipline to save and the insights to invest.

FINANCIAL PARTNER

She built a nest, little by little, stick by stick. Like a bird. She invested in time.

She and dad are retired to Kaplong now – as dairy farmers – and the assets she accumulated while teaching are returning an income that support them in retirement. (Them and those cows they love so much.) She is heading to 65 but she still saves and invests.

Mum also used to tell my four sisters and I, ‘Have your own money as a woman.’ I took that to heart and extended it to say, ‘... And plan your finances as though your partner is not by your side.’

I am married, his moniker is GB. Being married means having a partner to share financial obligations with. (I like that we nowadays refer to our significant others as partners. It is such an ambiguous yet wholesome term, no?)

Anyway, I often look at the household expenses GB is settling and ask myself, ‘If I were in his shoes, would I be able to take the reins and lead this family to where it desires?’

I am grateful for Muna. Our toddler, as playful as a ragdoll kitten. Muna jolted me awake. I had her at 31.

BE PROACTIVE

Before Muna, I was unsatisfied and lazy. Ambitious, yes, but lazy. I constantly pointed my finger at everyone – and everything – for my professional inertia.

I used to look out our office window thinking, when will my big break happen?

Then I had Muna in November 2015, returned to my desk four months later and learned a galvanizing truth: there is nothing like big breaks – things were not waiting to happen; I would have to make them happen right now. In this moment. As I am.

Muna is my push factor. She took away my waistline but gave me in return a drive, focus and resilience. She gave me grit.

If ever you need a push factor, get yourself a project that feeds off your finances. A child is an excellent push factor. So is a loan of any kind.

Sickly parents (God forbid). Siblings in school. Your side-hustles. Hobbies like travel. Find your push factor this year and you will never have reason to say, ‘I don’t feel like getting out of bed today.’ Happy New Year, good people.