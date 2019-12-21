Best last minute gifts for your loved ones on a budget

By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

You saw the Black Friday’s sale offers, but then, you thought, what’s the rush?

Then 15th December came and zoomed off, and you still thought you had time.

Now, today, a few days to Christmas day, it suddenly hits you, you are almost time bad. Well, thank God, we have you covered.

Here are our top affordable and thoughtful gifts to get at the eleventh hour. Remember, it is the thought that counts, so put some heart into the gift.

FOR YOUR DAD: Wallets: The perfect gift to organise your dad’s coins, cards and notes. A masculine colour with a strong leather appeal will suit the older man.

Stockist: Jumia online store. Prices: The grey/black one costs Sh998.00, while the brown vintage goes for Sh1,330.

Personal grooming set: Get your dad some new nail clippers, files and other grooming items in a neat zip up bag. Stockist: True Cosmetics, Sarit Centre Cost: Sh800-1,500/-

FOR YOUR MUM: A stylish wig will be well received as mums are always on the move and attend numerous ceremonies.

Stockist: Empress Beauty Wigs, Dubois Road, Perida Centre. Prices: Range from Sh2,500-5,000

Spacious handbag: A bag will update your mothers look instantly. Select a spacious bag for her to carry to church and women’s group meetings.

Stockist: Online. happywishy.co.ke Price: Sh650/-

FOR YOUR HUSBAND: Choose from a wide range of fresh smelling colognes, deodorants and bathing products.

Try Tabac, original classic cologne from the 60’s now making a comeback, or Gentleman’s care range.

Stockist: True Cosmetics, Sarit Centre. Price: Ranges from Sh2,500 – 6,000/-

Beard Brush: Keep your man well groomed everyday with this small daily beard brush.

Fitness present: Help your husband in his efforts to keep fit with a pair of happy socks, ideal for exercise and gym training. Available online on Jumia.

For corporate types: An engraved desk set to impress his colleagues and boss as he rises up the career ladder.

Stockists: Corporate Gifts, Westlands Woodvale grove. Price: Sh1,800-4,500/-

FOR YOUR WIFE: Show her your love with a beautiful luxury pillow and a box of infused chocolates. This gift is not only intimate, it is also thoughtful, kind and will spoil her.

Stockist: Corporate Gift Centre, Westlands, Arnold plaza Ground floor, Woodvale Grove. Price: pillow – Sh3,000/- Infused chocolates: Sh2,500/-

FOR YOUR TEENAGE SON: Boys love anything that looks digital and technical. A sports watch with the latest counter face design will greatly increase his street cred.

Books: John Dick King, Career guides, Atlas adventures board games, Chess sets and motivational books.

Stockists: Text book Centre Sarit Centre Price: Ranges from Sh400- 3,500/-

Stockist: Online Kilimall Price: Sh559/-

FOR YOUNGER BOYS: A toy remote car will give your young son hours of entertainment for a few days. Battery operated, these cars glide well on smooth surfaces. Encourage reading by buying books such as Roald Dahl titles Moran series, Christian Andersons Fairy tales.

Stockist: Text book Centre, Sarit Centre. Price: Sh400-2,100/-

Stockist: Chandarana Supermarket, Yaya Centre Price: Sh1,600/-

Skateboard: Get your son one of these because he has probably asked you for one.

Stockist: House of Leather and Gifts. Price: Sh1,500-2,500/-

FOR YOUR TEENAGE DAUGHTER: Sequin beginner’s personal care bag: Get her this dazzling bag filled with the basic grooming items such as lotion, scented soap, lip balm and body splash.

Stockist: True Cosmetics, Westlands Branch Cost: Sh695/- Items priced separately depending on choice.

FOR YOUR LITTLE GIRL: Treat your little princess to a Disney princess handbag/ pencil case to indulge her fantasies.

A music box for the musically inclined will create lovely childhood memories.

Stockist: Online. kilimall.co.ke Price: Case: Sh598/- music box Sh1,000/-

Ribbon gift bag by True Cosmetics, Westlands.

FOR YOUR SISTER: A beautiful eclectic shopping bag for the free spirited sister.

Made from recycled Kitenge and Ankara, these custom made bags are uniquely suited to everyone’s personality. Get it in her favourite colours. Stockist: Online: www.Blackfly Price: On request.

FOR YOUR BROTHER: Trendiest sling bags are now the rage all over the world. These bags are ideal for carrying iPods, phones, earphones and other digital paraphernalia.

A gift that will be much appreciated by any brother. Stockist: Sh1,000bob or less.com, Westlands Mpaka road Price: Sh1,000/-

Metallic digital watch for career starters. Stockist: Sh1,000 bob or less.com Westlands Price: Sh1,000/-

FOR YOUR BEST FRIEND(S): Nothing bonds friendship better than a shared experience that you love with equal measure.

Something indulgent like a girl’s spa day complete with all the trimmings would be very enjoyable over the season. Imagine a massage session in a lovely setting.

Suggested spas: Premier Spa, Cross roads Mall, Karen Sh7,500/- Mt Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki Sh8,000/- Enaapshapai Spa Sh6,000/-

Other gifts for best friends: A vintage lantern for her living room: Stockist: Sh1,000 bob or less.com, Westlands, Mpaka Road Cost: Sh850/-

Others: Offer help in organising a house by sending a cleaner to do laundry and spring cleaning.

FOR YOUR BOYFRIEND: Beard grooming products are all the rage now, and every young man longs to have some special beard oil.

Show how much you love his beard by offering 24 carat beard oil. Stockist: Sh1,000 bob or less. Com. Westlands, Mpaka road Cost: Sh1,000/-

FOR YOUR GIRLFRIEND: Give her an everlasting gift made of pure golden brass.

She will always remember you when she places her jewelry on this beautiful jewelry tray. Stockist: Sh1,000 bob or less.com, Westlands, Mpaka Road Cost: Sh850/-

Offer to cook for your girlfriend. If you happen to be a good cook. This gesture usually means a lot to ladies and will score you several points, not to mention memories.

Last but certainly not least……A GIFT FOR YOU FROM YOU: Do not forget yourself.

Appreciate all the hard work you have put in all year by pampering yourself to the maximum.

Create time for yourself to feel and look wonderful. A full pedicure complete with a reflexology session will not only uplift you; it will also boost your energy.