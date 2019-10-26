By WENDY WATTA

More by this Author

From their base right at Bujagali Falls, the team helps me pick a suitable quad bike then we do a quick practical session.

My guide Henry helps me gear up in tan overalls, goggles, a scarf and helmet. Riding a quad bike is very easy to master and hard to forget, and pretty soon we set off for Kyabirwa village.

In the dry season, Jinja is very dusty; the kind of red soil that desperately clings to the skin long after you have taken a shower.

In the light afternoon breeze, it curls and twines, patiently, waiting to attack. Henry goes first and I am hot on his trail, along what was once Bujagali Falls.

When the Ugandan government built a dam for a hydroelectric project in 2011, the six rapids disappeared, and the loss is palpable.

Now the Nile silently snakes along the periphery of the village, between a sprawling mass of trees and shrubs, its beauty domineering.

Advertisement

LOUNGING

We charge on full-throttle towards simple mud and brick homes, some unintentionally quirky given the unexpected pop of bright colours on the windows, or the bold graffiti etched into the mud walls.

Bare doorways are covered only by thin brightly coloured curtains billowing gently in the breeze.

At first, it is hard to imagine that a place as charming as this would be without inhabitants, but as we roll on, I spot them lounging in the shade outside their houses seeking respite from the mid-afternoon heat.

The kids run to the roads in numbers to wave and say hello. We also come across goats, those stubborn animals that will not move out of the way.

As I switch gears to charge uphill through a road lined with surprisingly green farms, it is thrilling to feel that power underneath my hands.

We get to a secluded river bank where some villagers are bathing, washing clothes, swimming, fetching water in yellow jerry cans or tending to their fishing nets.

CULTURE

This is not only an exciting activity, it is also a great way to gain insight into the daily life of the locals, best done with guides like Henry, who understand the community.

The Bike Ventures Uganda offers many routes and options to consider, but cycling to Mabira Forest, just outside Jinja, then heading to the surrounding tea estate, sounds most appealing.

Indigenous trees stand on long, lean trunks, branches converging at the top to provide a much needed umbrella, without which the climb would be much more arduous.

Rolling along the rainforest, we spot barefoot kids balancing heavy bundles of firewood on their heads, and I learn that while the surrounding community is not allowed to cut trees, they can pick fallen branches.

TEA ESTATE

While the first kilometre is laid back, thereafter it is anything but. The route has steep climbs and fast descents, all queued up in quick succession, and it feels like a challenge-and-reward cycle that any enthusiast would revel in.

7km later and the thick foliage gives way to a well-manicured tea estate, which stretches into the gentle hillside as far as the eye can see.

It is also dotted with tea pickers who are dexterously plucking the delicate leaves by hand (or using handmade devices) then throwing them over their shoulders into large sisal baskets on their backs.

As we cycle past their homes, the smell of brewing tea wafts towards me, disappearing over my shoulder almost as quickly as it hit.

I am reminded just how hungry I am, and when we get back to the main road after covering 16km in 2.5 hours, it is time for a classic Ugandan snack.