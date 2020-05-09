Combine soft and technical skills to succeed in business

By SIMON MBURU

Robert Ochieng is an IT professional, a financial markets analyst, and the community leader of the Young Nairobi Stock Exchange Group.

Biggest milestone

This happened when I went to look for an internship position at Software Technologies Limited in Gigiri, when I started out my career. The implementation manager, Peter Kitheka, challenged me

He said: “You have come to look for internship in a technology firm that deals with Oracle software but you have no skills in the technology.”

He said that he would not give me internship but he would teach me the skills. I didn’t have a laptop by then so I carried my computer and went back to their offices the next day.

He installed for me the software and helped me get started. I gained a lot of skills in the technology. I have trained Central of Bank of Kenya and Uganda Revenue Authority staff on Oracle budgeting systems since then.

I was also part of the technical team that implemented the current budgeting system at the National Treasury. Kitheka’s act of kindness was the miracle that changed my life.

The key to success

Set out to give value and brighten the world. Champions always have energy and momentum. Keep aside part of your earnings.

In Kenya we have an obsession of holding hard and liquid assets. Sometimes people work so hard to save hundreds of thousands or millions only to lose it all in a scam or an investment that they don’t understand.

It is called being penny rich but pound foolish. We can avoid it by investing in learning.

Biggest money mistake

Failing to take advantage of my skills in ICT to invest in listed technology companies in the US early enough.

Technology is changing the world and there is no doubt that these companies have been growing and will continue to grow. You can be a consumer and an investor at the same time.

Biggest career loss

This was focusing too much on technical skills. I did an MBA and started looking at commercial aspects of businesses and how to add value.

If I could turn back the clock

If I could start all over. I would look at soft and technical skills - like financial planning, mindfulness and focused networking.

My saving method

I put aside a percentage of my income into a unit trust money market account religiously because I get returns above the inflation rate.

This helps me build capital to use in other investment opportunities with high risk and high returns, including offshore stocks such as Amazon. Previously, I saved to buy land.

My parting shot