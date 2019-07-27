By RACHEL WAMBUI

More by this Author

Nandi Kegode started horse eventing when she was nine years old. Today, at the age of 28, her love for horses has become less about competition and more about cultivating emotional health. She speaks tells of her journey from Kenya to the US Military, tackling drug addiction and depression and how horses keep her clean and sane.

******

"I started riding horses when I was three years old. But, I began real horsemanship at nine when I started eventing.

In riding, one mounts the house and uses the rein to control it, while eventing requires a deeper understanding between the horse and rider.

It is not so much that I pull and kick but something as subtle as that when I look left, the horse will turn left, or when I squeeze he will move forward.

You two have to be in complete harmony. For example, if you are not confident, the horse is going to feel it and think that something is wrong. In such an instance, he might refuse to jump over and you could get hurt.

Horses are intelligent conscientious animals. Even when watching an event, you’ll notice that they know they are being watched — you’ll see some trotting as if they are doing a tap dance, they are showing off.

We are trying to showcase, agility, connection, and beauty. But then, on the other hand, you might do all this work in preparation and when the horse gets to the show they get overwhelmed by the crowd and the activity and they don’t corporate.

COMMUNICATION

I didn’t start winning until I was around 13 or 14 when I truly understood natural horsemanship.

I had to learn to communicate with horses the way they communicate with each other in the wild — but in this case, it is a translation of language between two different species, which requires patience and high levels of emotional sobriety.

I continued eventing until I was about 18 years old when my life took a turn and I lost touch with the sport.

Around this time my family went through a series of financial struggles. I couldn’t afford to go to college, so I opted to join the US army.

The army was good for me because it taught me lessons in loyalty and comradeship. It also served to drag my earlier sense of entitlement (as someone who grew up in privilege) through the mud.

I left the military after four years — armed with a medal of good conduct and vast experience as a paratrooper.

IDENTITY

But internally, I was in crisis. I just didn’t know who I was or what my place in the world was.

There followed a period of exploring and redefining my identity that was accompanied by a gradual slip into depression and drugs.

The addiction, destruction, and sense of desperation in this period was so grave that I knew if I didn’t find a way out I was going to die. I sought help.

I did some self-reflection too. Recovery from addiction required a significant focus on emotional intelligence and mental health. Eventually, I beat the addiction and got clean.

This is how I found my way back to horses. Horses are renowned for helping with emotional health. A lot of children with disabilities go to riding schools because it not only helps them relax but also brings them a lot of joy.

I use them as a way to enhance my recovery, emotional intelligence and keep tabs on my mental health.

LIFE SKILLS

After 10 years of not working with horses, I had to relearn how to connect with them. This required a lot of internal work.

If I have had a difficult day and I approach the horse, he might be resistant because of my mood. If the horse is not responding, I walk away and recalibrate my emotions.

This helps me learn how to approach challenging situations patiently. Horse and rider choose each other, and sometimes there can be a total personality clash.

You also cannot get on one horse and expect it to behave like the other one. All these translate to valuable life skills on human relationships — if you learn how to elicit a certain response from a horse, or when you gain its trust and respect.

I am still focused on competition — I am training to be selected for the Kenya National Eventing Team. The competition is not the most important part because once I reach a place of alignment, sportsmanship will flow naturally.

CONSERVATION

Understanding my role with the horse and what it is trying to teach me is the most important and most difficult thing — and that’s what’s so humbling about this sport.

It is also a physically exerting so it’s good for fitness. Lucky for me I have always been naturally athletic.

Professionally, I am working in the emotional intelligence and mental health coaching space.

The human condition is so dependent on nature for its well-being — and animals play a huge part in this.

Africa is growing at such a rapid rate that we risk obliterating our natural world for the sake of industry.

When we lose this connection, we lose the connection to ourselves and we get sick. It is however difficult to find moments to connect to the natural world in the city.

One needs to deliberately seek out experiences to connect with nature. Did you know that in most wildlife conservancies you can go on safari on horseback? This opens up a whole new view of the world around you."

******

About horse eventing

Horse eventing is a sport. But above everything else, it is a test of the relationship between a rider and their horse.

This is because overall performance is based on how well the two communicate to navigate an obstacle course with as much precision and grace as possible.

Watching them before take-off, you will see the rider lean into the horse and stroke the animal’s neck. You could swear they are whispering into the animal’s ear.