WOMAN OF PASSION: Having a bad hair day? Worry not

Although she graduated with a degree in economics and psychology, Shee Kibugi, 27, made a decision to pursue a career as a natural hair stylist. She speaks to Bett Kinyatti.

“I had never set foot in a salon until I opened mine in December 2015. I was 24 and a few weeks shy of graduating from the University of Nairobi with a degree in economics and psychology.

“My mum had always plaited our hair at home (my two sisters, I and our neighbours’ children). She had gifted hands but never considered turning this gift into a source of income. However, both my parents are entrepreneurs. Both my parents are entrepreneurs, and their influence started me on the path to becoming a natural hair stylist, and running my own business.

“I had a lot of free time while in campus. I had noticed that some of my friends didn’t keep their hair neat because they couldn’t afford the regular cost. I offered to do it for them at no charge. I did cornrows, twists, and also repaired regular braids. Crotchet braids later became a trend, so I started crocheting my clients. I would charge Sh500. Some would pay me, while others couldn’t afford. However, they referred their roommates, classmates and friends to me. By the time I was in fourth year, I was making house calls beyond the corridors of campus.

“Styling hair didn’t eat into my school time but it kept me from pursuing other professional courses such as accounting. And when the time came in my final year to apply for jobs, I missed a couple of interviews because I was out there in the city servicing a client.

“I didn’t know it then but I’d subconsciously made a decision to pursue a career as a natural hair stylist and expert on hair care. What worked to my favour was that black women worldwide were embracing their natural hair, even here in Kenya. I rode the wave.

STARTING OUT

“My first salon was on River Road in Nairobi’s downtown. The space could only hold one chair and a washing sink. I had neither the space nor the money for an assistant or partner. A friend had lent me the starting capital for rent and equipment. But I kept going.

“Crocheting was no longer the in thing so I learnt how to fix other protective hairstyles. Now I do spring twists, flat twists, two-strand mini twists, faux locks, Nyasubo locks, among others. These hairstyles come and go, so I’m constantly on the lookout for the next trend. There’s also a lot about our natural 4C hair that I’m still learning.

“I operated from River Road until late 2017 when I left for my maternity leave. My sister managed the salon in my absence.

“I upped my game in the six months I was away. Before I had my baby, I was running the business with half a mind, like a hobby. I taught myself a lot during those months I was home with my son — I read widely online, watched videos on YouTube, revisited the fundamentals from my degree. Things changed when I returned in May 2018. I gave 150 per cent of myself and ran it like a business.

“For starters, I began selling products complementary to natural hair such as natural oils, hair accessories and spray bottles for moisturising hair. I make a small margin here that takes care of utilities like water and electricity.

“I also reached out to brands to become a stockist for their natural hair care products. I’ll explore this some more this year.

“Then I became purposely active on social media, especially on Instagram. My Instagram handle @kinkycurls_fros_hairstylist, is an excellent platform to market my work. I post photos of hairstyles I’ve done to showcase my skill.

“I also became more aware of how I handled my clients. Hair service gets you knew clients but customer service keeps them coming back and referring you to others.

GROWTH

“Business thus grew, and the new space I’d got on River Road became too small for my dreams and ambitions.

In November 2018, I landed a contract to style a bride and her 15 bridesmaids. This was my push factor. I knew I needed to take the risk and move but I wasn’t ready, especially with my finances. Most people I consulted told me to wait and save enough money. I listened to my gut, instead. I partnered with a friend and split the capital investment for the new salon. We got this expansive space on the third floor of Kampala Business Centre.

“I get here as early as 6.30am and leave at 10pm, sometimes 11pm. These long hours make me feel guilty of not spending enough time with my son. But on Sundays I’m home with him. It’s difficult to work with strict appointments because my clients rarely keep time. You can schedule a client for noon then she shows up at 3pm, expecting to find you idly waiting.

“My business model is not sustainable for the long term, either. I have to be styling a client myself to earn an income. I hope to train someone who’s as passionate about natural hair as I am.