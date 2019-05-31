I am an upcoming video director and have a lot of admiration for one of the renowned video directors in the country. We have never met, but engage through WhatsApp, though infrequently and purely on matters work. How do I approach him and request him to be my mentor?

There is no doubt that we can learn from those who are more experienced than us. Indeed, many stories we hear of successful careers refer back to a turning point, where a more experienced professional offered some guidance, posed a challenge or shared a perspective that made an impact. Whereas in many cases mentors are people we know quite well, could be a senior colleague or a more experienced friend or relative, the most important criteria to look out for is a personal connection, this way, it is possible to build good rapport and trust. The challenge however remains how to identify and approach the person you look up to and start that career-changing conversation. Luckily for you, you already have someone in mind owing to their outstanding work. Your only obstacle remains how to approach someone you have never met and request them to mentor you.

The best way to approach him is to book an appointment with him. You can do this over email or a phone call. Avoid a text or WhatsApp message as these are rather informal and unprofessional when you are strangers, but when contact is made and appointment is acknowledged, this can become a suitable way to communicate going forward. When you make initial contact, explain that you are a young upcoming video editor and a great admirer of his work, and you would be honoured if he could allow you 20 minutes of his time to bounce off some work-related ideas.

When the meeting is granted, be on time, introduce yourself, cite some of the work you have done. If nothing stands out at this point, talk about your aspirations, your dreams, goals and the opportunities you see in the profession. Tell him what you most admire about his work, perhaps a technique that distinguishes him from others. Then be very specific on the areas you wish to learn more from him. Prepare some questions that would make good use of the time just in case he is quickly agreeable and you have sometime left. Be flexible if he suggests hours that may be outside your usual work plan, such as an early morning meeting or evening or weekend. It is in your best interest to fit within his time schedule, but do voice an opinion if you feel the time suggested may not be best suited for a productive discussion. Remember, a mentor’s job is not to tell you what to do, but to provide a perspective that guides you to make the right decision. Make the best use of the opportunity when granted.