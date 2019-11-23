By JOACHIM OSUR

More by this Author

I was at the restaurant near the sexology clinic when this woman walked over to my table as the waiter took my order.

“I am sorry to interfere but I really need to talk to you,” she said. “Are you the doctor who runs a column in the Nation newspaper?” I nodded to which she requested to sit with me.

Well, I did not mind having company over lunch so I welcomed her. She was a bit uneasy and shy and introduced herself as Laila.

“I like food in this restaurant,” I said in a way to break the ice. She did not seem to concentrate or listen to what I was saying and her next question was quite unrelated.

“Doctor, I am at the verge of divorcing my husband of nine years,” she said staring into space. “I can no longer bear the pain of sex, I can’t.”

She quickly fetched her handkerchief from her bag and dried the corners of her eyes.

Advertisement

“So sorry for that,” I replied. “Maybe we need to meet at the clinic?”

SELF-CENTRED PLEASURE

She shook her head and insisted that we continue talking over lunch. I was a bit uncomfortable, not being sure of the privacy of our conversation.

“Sex for me is dry and the friction is unbearable,” she continued explaining. “Unfortunately, my husband hears nothing of this; he insists on having sex almost daily and the more I writhe in pain the more force he uses!”

In my interaction with patients on sexual issues, I have noticed what Laila was trying to explain: the selfish and self-centred pleasure.

Many sex partners do not care about what their spouses are feeling. In Sexual Medicine, lack of mutual pleasure is taken as unhealthy sex.

It is not acceptable that you should enjoy pleasure when your partner is suffering. Good sex is when you focus on pleasuring your partner even as you enjoy.

LACK OF LUBRICATION

Back to Laila’s problem. She was dealing with one of the common yet difficult sex problems: lack of lubrication during sex.

About 16 per cent of women suffer this problem and it can be very depressing since they end up with bruises and pain during sex, which causes them to evade sex. The condition normally causes marked distress in a couple.

Dry vagina can be as a result of a physical illness of the blood or nervous system or an abnormality of hormones that affect sex.

The more common cause though is psychological. It may start with a bad sex experience and escalate into anxiety and other more complex psychological problems whenever one thinks of sex.

Another common cause of dryness is relationship problems. When the relationship is in crisis, sexual excitement dies off naturally and lubrication becomes a problem.

Lubrication can therefore be a physiological way of expressing dissatisfaction with the relationship.

Also common is the bombardment with negative sex messages which we all go through at family and community level.

MARITAL DISHARMONY

The social construction of sex can numb sexual feelings, for example the belief that women should not enjoy sex. Such beliefs cause withdrawal and numbness towards sex.

“So what do I do, doctor?” Laila asked as we cleared our bills, having had an unplanned lunch consultation.

This was a short casual meeting and we could not solve the problem in the restaurant. I persuaded Laila to come to the clinic for a thorough examination.

I also asked her to bring along her husband, noting that sex problems are shared and are not a problem of the individual but the couple.

The couple was in the clinic the next day. My deeper assessment arrived at a diagnosis of a couple in marital disharmony.

There was power struggle in the relationship, each partner wanting to have control over the other.

Laila felt disempowered and disrespected and subconsciously rebelled by not responding to the sexual stimulation by the man.