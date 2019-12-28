By JOAN THATIAH

I thought that it was a punishment when I had to stay home for a year while my father sought for my college fee. In retrospect, it was this gap year that got me interested in the lives of the youth, especially those who had access to less resources than I did.

I took a three year diploma in design and building architecture and went on to have an exciting career in project management that saw me work in four different countries. Eight years ago, I decided to come back home to work with the youth.

Revitalised and with global experience, I find satisfaction in being able to impact society. For financial empowerment, we look for youths who are interested in entrepreneurship from the various slums and take them through trainings. Then, we help them get funding through partners to start their businesses and mentor them through the first year. We also offer legal aid. We have offered civic empowerment where the youth get to understand the country’s politics, their rights and the opportunities and possibilities for them in politics.

My work day entails meetings with partners as well as social work on the ground where I learn about the needs of the youth and try to come up with viable socio-economic initiatives. I am up at 6:30 every morning in time to get my 11-year-old son ready for school and walk him there. Were it not for this morning commitment, I would typically start my day at 11am.

I am a night owl. I find clarity in working between 10pm and 2am. I used to feel guilty and mimic those books about characters of successful people who start their day at 4am with a mug of hot lemon water, 30 sit ups and some kumbaya moments…and I always failed.

Over the years I have come to accept my body and adopt to its rhythm.

When off duty, I love to catch up on current affairs politics and with friends over a fine whiskey. Politics affects everything, including the sanitary towels that I use every month.