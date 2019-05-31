In a perfect world, all people would have jobs that immaculately fit the mould of their preferences, enjoying every desired experience and reward, but this is hardly the case in life.

Last month, I had to take a loan from one of the mobile lending apps to pay my house rent. I am in a tough financial situation. Recently, I got a job as a supermarket attendant. How do I keep a job that I would never have taken were I not in a financial crisis?

Difficult financial situations bring most people considerable mental distress. It is therefore not unusual to find those experiencing dire financial straits taking desperate measures to escape their discomfort, including taking up jobs they would otherwise not prefer. A successful flight from a difficult financial situation is typically a long haul that requires patience, the willingness to face austerity and, on occasion, set aside one’s pride at least in the short-term.

It is positive that you have found a job as, without one, the severity of your situation would be compounded. In a perfect world, all people would have jobs that immaculately fit the mould of their preferences, enjoying every desired experience and reward, but this is hardly the case in life. Some people are, however, closer to their desired career aspirations than others. In general, the farther you are from your aspirations, the greater the sacrifice is required in your quest for progress. What price are you prepared to pay to flee your current situation?

The world is replete with stories of successful individuals who trace back their careers to humble and uncertain beginnings. Although it matters where you start your career, it matters more whether and how you start. Do you consider being a supermarket attendant a menial engagement or a potential career launch pad? Have you considered how your attitude might inform your impact and career advancement at work? How might you alter your career trajectory by becoming the most enthusiastic and hardworking supermarket attendant in town?

There is plenty of online literature and books on how to effectively manage personal finances that you could benefit from besides consulting a competent personal financial advisor. While the job you have found may help with the resolution of your financial situation, consider also how it might be an opportunity that you could, in the short-term, exploit not merely to settle your debt but in the interest of career aspirations. Would you discern an opportunity for future career progress if it arrived clothed as a supermarket attendant?