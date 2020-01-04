By JOACHIM OSUR

After a year of frequenting the clinic complaining of headache for which I found no cause despite the myriad of tests, Mary walked to my office one morning and after greetings, blurted out: “It is finished doctor, it is.”

Before I could comprehend what she was talking about, she broke down and was all tears.

Mary was a 37-year-old high school teacher. She had been out of the job for a while after she resigned to take care of her children.

She was married to Maneno, a 40-year-old lawyer. The couple had been married for seven years and had three children.

“Mrs Maneno,” I interjected with a view to arresting a rather emotional moment for the lady, “I am really sorry for what you are going through, please have courage and..…..”

“Doctor please, please do not call me with that stupid man’s name again,” she interrupted, “Call me Mary.”

RESIGNATION

Every time I asked Mary about her family in our previous meetings she would say very little, that it was fine; that the man was okay, and that the children were not giving her sleepless nights.

My sixth sense always told me that there were unspoken truths. It appeared that the chickens had come home to roost.

“I have persevered all this time,” she continued, “I am tired of being a slave. I want my freedom.”

In Mary’s own words, Maneno persuaded her to stop working and stay home as soon as they got married.

He jokingly said that Mary was too beautiful and men in the office would “disturb” her. Mary resigned from her job.

Maneno thereafter developed a habit of shopping for her. He said there was no need for her to go to the shops.

With time, the man started checking her messages on the phone. He also looked at the phone numbers called or received by her.

SECRET LOVER

He would sometimes call those numbers back and if it was a man’s number there would be war in the house.

She was not allowed to call any man because Maneno believed she had a secret affair.

Even a visit to the clinic required her husband as there could be a “secret lover”.

What worried Mary was that her husband had just hired a security firm not just to keep security around the house but to also monitor her movements and arrest “her lover” - whom the man believed came to the house when he was away at work.

Further, her husband had stopped her from making her hair and nails and had confiscated some of her clothes because “they made her look too sexy and seductive to men”.

I concluded that Maneno had a problem. He was suffering from pathological jealousy - also called obsessional jealousy, sexual jealousy, and many other similar descriptive terms.

CHECKLIST

It is a situation where a person has an intense but false feeling of being cheated on. They have a deep feeling of being tricked and deceived.

They see every move as aimed at tricking them and accumulate false evidence to prove their case.

It’s more common in men than women. Be on the alert for this disease if your man is always asking for your whereabouts, finding reason to believe that you were with another man, restricting you from talking to any man, confining you in the house so that you do not meet any men, checking for evidence for a non-existent affair, drawing false conclusions that you are being unfaithful, and fiercely developing strategies to control and monitor your movements.

In more severe cases, the obsession may stop the man from doing his work.

The intense but false feelings do not allow him to concentrate at work and he becomes a poor performer. His belief may even lead him to harming you.

SPEAK TO ME

To be safe, confront pathological jealousy as early as you suspect it. Politely and respectfully ask the man why they feel the way they do about you.

Reassure them that you understand their fears but that you can never cheat on them. If solving the problem at a personal level does not succeed, seek services of a professional.

“Doctor that is why I am here,” Mary interrupted.

Treating pathological jealousy requires sex therapy. I therefore booked the couple for this.

Initially, Maneno was suspicious and even threatened Mary of consequences for defaming him.